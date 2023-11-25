Lewis Hamilton: "Getting into Q3 is a challenge"

Lewis Hamilton missed the first free practice session in Abu Dhabi because Mercedes youngster Fred Vesti was allowed to go out in his Mercedes. He was allowed out in the second session and set the eighth fastest lap.

Like nine other regular Formula 1 drivers, Friday's practice session for Lewis Hamilton only began with the second session. For the first session, he had to leave the wheel to Mercedes youngster Fred Vesti. The seven-time world champion was then involved in the second hour of practice, but because two red flags interrupted the session, he was only able to complete 16 laps.

"I'm not particularly happy with this day, because it wasn't the best for me," summarised the Mercedes star after his stint. "But I think I only completed four timed laps. That's not much to learn about the car and the track."

"But the car didn't feel bad," Hamilton continued. "And I reckon we're not in a bad position. I definitely hope that we'll get to drive more in the third practice session."

Looking ahead to qualifying, Hamilton remains modest: "I will see if there is a way to get into Q3. We've also had some difficult qualifying sessions this year where it was difficult to get into Q2. And getting into Q3 is certainly a challenge. I think it will certainly be close."

2nd practice, Abu Dhabi

01. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:24.809 min

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.043

03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +0.173

04. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.215

05. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.303

06. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.313

07 Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +0.414

08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.506

09th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +0.512

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.552

11th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.588

12th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.658

13th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +0.683

14th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0,

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.860

16th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.272

17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.604

18th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.850

19th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1.898

20th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +2.338





1st practice, Abu Dhabi

01. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:26.072 min

02 Felipe Drugovich (BR), Aston Martin, +0.288

03. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.361

04. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.381

05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +0.559

06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.593

07. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.604

08. Robert Shwartzman (IL), Ferrari, +0.631

09. Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +0.648

10th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.653

11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +0.670

12th Frederik Vesti (DK), Mercedes, +0.743

13th Jack Doohan (AUS), Alpine, +0.793

14th Theo Pourchaire (F), Alfa Romeo, +1.021

15th Pato O'Ward (MEX), McLaren, +1.042

16th Jake Dennis (GB), Red Bull Racing, +1.136

17th Isack Hadjar (F), Red Bull Racing, +1.172

18th Zak O'Sullivan (GB), Williams, +1.388

19th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.390

20th Oliver Bearman (GB), Haas, +1.497