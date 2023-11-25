George Russell (6th): "Not quite sure where we stand"
Only ten of the 20 regular drivers lined up for the start of the final race weekend of the season in Abu Dhabi. This was because ten junior drivers from a wide variety of teams were in action in the first practice session. Even at Mercedes, only one of the two regular drivers took part in the first session: George Russell drove 26 laps and was the fastest driver in the field at the end.
The 25-year-old completed 17 laps in the second session and finished the day in sixth place on the FP2 timesheet. He was separated from Ferrari star Charles Leclerc's best time by 0.313 seconds, missing out on the top five by just one hundredth of a second. After the work was done, he summarised: "That was a relatively positive Friday for us."
"There were a lot of rookies on the track in the first practice session, so we couldn't really see where our relative pace was compared to the rest of the field. However, Fred did a good job for the team and we gathered a lot of useful data to look at," said Russell.
"The second practice was a session with long interruptions, so we weren't able to get an overview of where we stand compared to our competitors," added the Briton. "Nevertheless, we have a lot to analyse and hopefully that will put us in a good position to finish the last race of the season with a sense of achievement. I'm looking forward to the rest of the race weekend."
2nd practice, Abu Dhabi
01. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:24.809 min
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.043
03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +0.173
04. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.215
05. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.303
06. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.313
07 Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +0.414
08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.506
09th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +0.512
10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.552
11th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.588
12th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.658
13th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +0.683
14th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0,
15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.860
16th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.272
17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.604
18th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.850
19th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1.898
20th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +2.338
1st practice, Abu Dhabi
01. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:26.072 min
02 Felipe Drugovich (BR), Aston Martin, +0.288
03. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.361
04. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.381
05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +0.559
06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.593
07. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.604
08. Robert Shwartzman (IL), Ferrari, +0.631
09. Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +0.648
10th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.653
11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +0.670
12th Frederik Vesti (DK), Mercedes, +0.743
13th Jack Doohan (AUS), Alpine, +0.793
14th Theo Pourchaire (F), Alfa Romeo, +1.021
15th Pato O'Ward (MEX), McLaren, +1.042
16th Jake Dennis (GB), Red Bull Racing, +1.136
17th Isack Hadjar (F), Red Bull Racing, +1.172
18th Zak O'Sullivan (GB), Williams, +1.388
19th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.390
20th Oliver Bearman (GB), Haas, +1.497