George Russell (6th): "Not quite sure where we stand"

George Russell was fastest in the first free practice session in Abu Dhabi and finished the second session in sixth place, just over three tenths behind Charles Leclerc's best time.

Only ten of the 20 regular drivers lined up for the start of the final race weekend of the season in Abu Dhabi. This was because ten junior drivers from a wide variety of teams were in action in the first practice session. Even at Mercedes, only one of the two regular drivers took part in the first session: George Russell drove 26 laps and was the fastest driver in the field at the end.

The 25-year-old completed 17 laps in the second session and finished the day in sixth place on the FP2 timesheet. He was separated from Ferrari star Charles Leclerc's best time by 0.313 seconds, missing out on the top five by just one hundredth of a second. After the work was done, he summarised: "That was a relatively positive Friday for us."

"There were a lot of rookies on the track in the first practice session, so we couldn't really see where our relative pace was compared to the rest of the field. However, Fred did a good job for the team and we gathered a lot of useful data to look at," said Russell.

"The second practice was a session with long interruptions, so we weren't able to get an overview of where we stand compared to our competitors," added the Briton. "Nevertheless, we have a lot to analyse and hopefully that will put us in a good position to finish the last race of the season with a sense of achievement. I'm looking forward to the rest of the race weekend."

2nd practice, Abu Dhabi

01. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:24.809 min

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.043

03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +0.173

04. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.215

05. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.303

06. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.313

07 Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +0.414

08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.506

09th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +0.512

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.552

11th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.588

12th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.658

13th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +0.683

14th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0,

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.860

16th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.272

17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.604

18th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.850

19th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1.898

20th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +2.338





1st practice, Abu Dhabi

01. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:26.072 min

02 Felipe Drugovich (BR), Aston Martin, +0.288

03. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.361

04. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.381

05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +0.559

06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.593

07. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.604

08. Robert Shwartzman (IL), Ferrari, +0.631

09. Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +0.648

10th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.653

11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +0.670

12th Frederik Vesti (DK), Mercedes, +0.743

13th Jack Doohan (AUS), Alpine, +0.793

14th Theo Pourchaire (F), Alfa Romeo, +1.021

15th Pato O'Ward (MEX), McLaren, +1.042

16th Jake Dennis (GB), Red Bull Racing, +1.136

17th Isack Hadjar (F), Red Bull Racing, +1.172

18th Zak O'Sullivan (GB), Williams, +1.388

19th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.390

20th Oliver Bearman (GB), Haas, +1.497