Fernando Alonso: Still driving an Aston Martin at the age of 45?
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Fernando Alonso has had an outstanding season with Aston Martin. The 32-time GP winner has finished on the podium eight times (most recently in third place in Brazil) and categorises his performance as follows: "This is my best season in Formula 1, on a par with 2012 with Ferrari."
The now 42-year-old Alonso whips his team forward, "always constructive, always motivating, a marvellous leader", as Aston Martin team boss Mike Krack praises him.
In Las Vegas, the driver presentation once again demonstrated this: Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen - and Fernando Alonso receive the most applause respectively. Millions of GP fans are enraptured by the tireless commitment of the seemingly eternally young Asturian.
But how much longer does Alonso see himself in Formula 1? Fernando has repeatedly stated: "As long as I'm competitive and feel the necessary inner fire, as long as I'm having fun and people want me, I'll keep going."
Aston Martin Team Principal Krack in Abu Dhabi when asked whether Fernando would receive an offer beyond the 2024 season: "Absolutely, yes. I'm not even sure if I should answer such a question."
"I only see positive things in Fernando's commitment. From day one, we were blown away by the way Alonso knuckles down to work and the example he sets in terms of work ethic."
"The first few months were like a honeymoon, we had a great run. Then our car wasn't quite as competitive, but Fernando has always shown himself to be a team player. Especially in difficult times. In any case, I believe that a man's true qualities come to the fore when things aren't going so well. For me, this is a highlight of the year - we stuck together on less good weekends."
2nd practice, Abu Dhabi
01. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:24.809 min
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.043
03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +0.173
04. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.215
05. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.303
06. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.313
07 Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +0.414
08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.506
09th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +0.512
10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.552
11th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.588
12th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.658
13th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +0.683
14th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0,
15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.860
16th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.272
17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.604
18th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.850
19th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1.898
20th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +2.338
1st practice, Abu Dhabi
01. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:26.072 min
02 Felipe Drugovich (BR), Aston Martin, +0.288
03. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.361
04. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.381
05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +0.559
06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.593
07. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.604
08. Robert Shwartzman (IL), Ferrari, +0.631
09. Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +0.648
10th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.653
11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +0.670
12th Frederik Vesti (DK), Mercedes, +0.743
13th Jack Doohan (AUS), Alpine, +0.793
14th Theo Pourchaire (F), Alfa Romeo, +1.021
15th Pato O'Ward (MEX), McLaren, +1.042
16th Jake Dennis (GB), Red Bull Racing, +1.136
17th Isack Hadjar (F), Red Bull Racing, +1.172
18th Zak O'Sullivan (GB), Williams, +1.388
19th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.390
20th Oliver Bearman (GB), Haas, +1.497