Fernando Alonso: Still driving an Aston Martin at the age of 45?

Fernando Alonso has had an outstanding season with Aston Martin. The 32-time GP winner has finished on the podium eight times (most recently in third place in Brazil) and categorises his performance as follows: "This is my best season in Formula 1, on a par with 2012 with Ferrari."

The now 42-year-old Alonso whips his team forward, "always constructive, always motivating, a marvellous leader", as Aston Martin team boss Mike Krack praises him.

In Las Vegas, the driver presentation once again demonstrated this: Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen - and Fernando Alonso receive the most applause respectively. Millions of GP fans are enraptured by the tireless commitment of the seemingly eternally young Asturian.

But how much longer does Alonso see himself in Formula 1? Fernando has repeatedly stated: "As long as I'm competitive and feel the necessary inner fire, as long as I'm having fun and people want me, I'll keep going."



Aston Martin Team Principal Krack in Abu Dhabi when asked whether Fernando would receive an offer beyond the 2024 season: "Absolutely, yes. I'm not even sure if I should answer such a question."



"I only see positive things in Fernando's commitment. From day one, we were blown away by the way Alonso knuckles down to work and the example he sets in terms of work ethic."



"The first few months were like a honeymoon, we had a great run. Then our car wasn't quite as competitive, but Fernando has always shown himself to be a team player. Especially in difficult times. In any case, I believe that a man's true qualities come to the fore when things aren't going so well. For me, this is a highlight of the year - we stuck together on less good weekends."





