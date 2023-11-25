3rd practice Abu Dhabi: Scent of George Russell

Lewis Hamilton had already said before the third practice session that his Mercedes team-mate George Russell was in good form. The 25-year-old confirmed this with the best time in the final free practice session.

Although all the drivers complained after the second practice session in Abu Dhabi about the long compulsory breaks, which had painfully reduced their time on the track, it took more than 25 minutes in the last free practice session before qualifying for all the drivers to complete at least one timed lap.

After the first ten minutes, Sergio Pérez took the lead on the soft tyres with a time of 1:25.417 minutes. His Red Bull Racing team-mate Max Verstappen was one of the eight drivers who had not yet completed a timed lap at this point.

Even five minutes later, only eleven drivers had recorded a lap time and George Russell, the fastest FP1 driver, set a new benchmark shortly afterwards with 1:25.163 minutes. The Mercedes driver pushed the record to 1:24.829 minutes by the halfway point.

Verstappen, Pérez, Lance Stroll, Fernando Alonso, Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri, Esteban Ocon, Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant completed the top 10, followed by Lewis Hamilton, Yuki Tsunoda, Valtteri Bottas, Pierre Gasly, Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz, Daniel Ricciardo, Nico Hülkenberg, Zhou Guanyu and Kevin Magnussen.

Most of the drivers were on soft tyres at the start of the second half-hour, with only Ferrari drivers Leclerc and Sainz in 16th and 17th positions doing their laps on the medium-hard tyres. Both completed longer runs to prepare for Sunday's race. Russell's name was still lit up at the top of the time monitor.

Verstappen's radio messages showed that the champion was complaining that the rear of his GP racer was too nervous. The day before, he was still struggling with understeer. The team was still looking for the right set-up, and the work was made more difficult by the fact that the final hour of practice was held in significantly different conditions to qualifying.

The Dutchman disappeared into the pits for a while, while Russell set the fastest time of 1:24.418 minutes on fresh soft tyres. More and more drivers now completed a fast attempt and Norris managed to get within 95 thousandths of the Mercedes driver's best time. His team-mate Piastri did not make no mistakes on his fast attempt, but still lined up in third place.

Verstappen also stepped on the gas again, but cancelled his fast attempt because he went off track. Afterwards, he complained on the radio: "The car is back on and bouncing around - I don't know what's going on." Nevertheless, he was still able to improve to sixth place. Russell set the fastest time ahead of the McLaren duo Norris and Piastri.

3rd practice, Abu Dhabi

01. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:24.418 min

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.095 sec

03. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.392

04. Alex Albon (T), Williams, +0.511

05. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.681

06 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +0.735

07. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0.776

08. Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +0.787

09th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.804

10th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +0.840

11th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.841

12th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.874

13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +0.885

14th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.925

15th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +0.987

16th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1.002

17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.166

18th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1.179

19th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.234

20th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1.295