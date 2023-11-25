Toto Wolff on the FIA: "Summoned like a schoolboy"

The two team bosses Toto Wolff (Mercedes) and Fred Vasseur (Ferrari) have received a warning from the FIA for their tirades in Las Vegas. What Toto Wolff has to say.

The air was really thick in Las Vegas. First of all, Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur burst his collar, "because Carlos Sainz's weekend is "spoilt", in the Frenchman's original words: "fucked up". This was after the Spaniard had driven over a defective drainage pipe casing, which caused damage to the Ferrari totalling an estimated two million dollars.

Toto Wolff was furious when journalists suggested that Formula 1 had probably caught a black eye because of the cancelled practice session. Wolff found such insinuations ridiculous, and he also used the ostracised word for the "verf...... drain cover", which would soon be of no interest to anyone anyway.

None of this was at all amusing to the rules makers at the FIA. The Austrian and the Frenchman had to explain themselves to the race stewards and then received a warning for their choice of words.

Toto Wolff commented on Sky: "That was great. That was the second time in my life that I was summoned for something. The first time was in 1984, when I was twelve and still a schoolboy."



Then the Viennese got serious: "Ultimately, of course, we are role models and represent our sport here. Of course, the F-word can slip out sometimes, but the fact is - we also have a lot of young spectators and we should watch our language."



"I recognise that as competitors we are subject to the sporting code, and that includes behaving in an ethically impeccable manner. There are certain guidelines and we have to adhere to them in the interests of the sport."





3rd practice, Abu Dhabi

01 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:24.418 min

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.095 sec

03. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.392

04. Alex Albon (T), Williams, +0.511

05. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.681

06 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +0.735

07. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0.776

08. Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +0.787

09th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.804

10th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +0.840

11th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.841

12th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.874

13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +0.885

14th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.925

15th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +0.987

16th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1.002

17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.166

18th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1.179

19th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.234

20th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1.295





2nd practice, Abu Dhabi

01. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:24.809 min

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.043

03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +0.173

04. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.215

05. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.303

06. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.313

07 Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +0.414

08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.506

09th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +0.512

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.552

11th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.588

12th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.658

13th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +0.683

14th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0,

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.860

16th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.272

17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.604

18th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.850

19th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1.898

20th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +2.338





1st practice, Abu Dhabi

01. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:26.072 min

02 Felipe Drugovich (BR), Aston Martin, +0.288

03. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +0.361

04. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.381

05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +0.559

06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.593

07. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.604

08. Robert Shwartzman (IL), Ferrari, +0.631

09. Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +0.648

10th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.653

11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +0.670

12th Frederik Vesti (DK), Mercedes, +0.743

13th Jack Doohan (AUS), Alpine, +0.793

14th Theo Pourchaire (F), Alfa Romeo, +1.021

15th Pato O'Ward (MEX), McLaren, +1.042

16th Jake Dennis (GB), Red Bull Racing, +1.136

17th Isack Hadjar (F), Red Bull Racing, +1.172

18th Zak O'Sullivan (GB), Williams, +1.388

19th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.390

20th Oliver Bearman (GB), Haas, +1.497