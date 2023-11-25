Toto Wolff on the FIA: "Summoned like a schoolboy"
The air was really thick in Las Vegas. First of all, Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur burst his collar, "because Carlos Sainz's weekend is "spoilt", in the Frenchman's original words: "fucked up". This was after the Spaniard had driven over a defective drainage pipe casing, which caused damage to the Ferrari totalling an estimated two million dollars.
Toto Wolff was furious when journalists suggested that Formula 1 had probably caught a black eye because of the cancelled practice session. Wolff found such insinuations ridiculous, and he also used the ostracised word for the "verf...... drain cover", which would soon be of no interest to anyone anyway.
None of this was at all amusing to the rules makers at the FIA. The Austrian and the Frenchman had to explain themselves to the race stewards and then received a warning for their choice of words.
Toto Wolff commented on Sky: "That was great. That was the second time in my life that I was summoned for something. The first time was in 1984, when I was twelve and still a schoolboy."
Then the Viennese got serious: "Ultimately, of course, we are role models and represent our sport here. Of course, the F-word can slip out sometimes, but the fact is - we also have a lot of young spectators and we should watch our language."
"I recognise that as competitors we are subject to the sporting code, and that includes behaving in an ethically impeccable manner. There are certain guidelines and we have to adhere to them in the interests of the sport."
