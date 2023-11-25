Qualifying Abu Dhabi: 12th pole of the season for Max Verstappen

Red Bull Racing star Max Verstappen did everything right in the last Formula 1 qualifying session of the year and secured pole ahead of Ferrari star Charles Leclerc and McLaren rookie Oscar Piastri.

The GP stars were allowed to tackle the last qualifying time chase of the year in Abu Dhabi with an outside temperature of 26.9 degrees Celsius and a track temperature of 32.6 degrees. But when the track was opened, nothing happened at first, none of the 20 Q1 participants left the pits. As a result, there was more going on in the grandstands than on the track in the first four minutes.

Max Verstappen was the first driver to take to the track. The three-time champion set the first benchmark with a time of 1:24.160 minutes, followed by Lando Norris, Charles Leclerc, Alex Albon, Yuki Tsunoda, Sergio Pérez, Carlos Sainz, Daniel Ricciardo, George Russell, Valtteri Bottas, Oscar Piastri, Esteban Ocon, Lewis Hamilton, Lance Stroll, Fernando Alonso, Pierre Gasly and Kevin Magnussen.

Logan Sargeant, Zhou Guanyu and Nico Hülkenberg had their first fast attempts cancelled - they were all off the track. The American made his excursion in the first corner, the German and the Chinese disregarded the track limits in the 16th bend. Sargeant followed suit, but again failed to stay between the two white lines marking the end of the track in the first corner.

The Williams rookie ended up in 20th place without a timed lap and his qualifying was over. Carlos Sainz (P16), Kevin Magnussen (P17), Bottas (P18) and Guanyu (P19) also belonged to the first group of retirees. Verstappen was able to celebrate the best Q1 time, his first fast lap remaining the fastest in the first 18 minutes of the final session.

Sainz missed out on Q2 by 0.138 seconds. The Spaniard complained about the fact that many drivers were travelling at a crawl on the way to the track in order to pull out a gap. The traffic on the fast lap also annoyed the Ferrari star, who will not have an easy time in the race.

Q2 exit for Lewis Hamilton

In the second qualifying segment, Albon was the first to record a lap time. The Williams driver covered the 5.281 kilometres in 1:24.965 minutes and was quickly passed by. First Hamilton took the lead with 1:24.826 min, then Russell was faster with 1:24.460 min and finally Verstappen took first place with 1:23.740 min. The Red Bull Racing star was the only one of the 15 Q2 participants to be on fresh soft tyres at this point.

Hülkenberg had to accept another cancelled lap time. The Haas driver again took a spin in turn 16. After the first attempt, the top 10 order was as follows: Verstappen ahead of Norris, Pérez, Piastri, Russell, Tsunoda, Leclerc, Alonso, Stroll and Hamilton. Ricciardo, Gasly, Albon, Ocon and Hülkenberg had to improve on the following positions.

Albon was the first to take to the track for the second Q2 attempt. The Thai-British driver had the track to himself and set a lap time of 1:24.439 minutes, which put him in fifth position. Whilst Verstappen stayed in the pits, the rest of the field moved out afterwards and Hülkenberg was able to shine with the fourth fastest lap.

The joy did not last long, however, as the Emmerich driver was passed as soon as his rivals crossed the line. He still managed to make it into Q3 in ninth place. But the time chase was over for Hamilton, the seven-time world champion missed out on Q3 by 81 thousandths and finished in 11th place. Ocon (P12), Stroll (P13), Albon (P14) and Ricciardo (P15) were also allowed to take a shower.

Bad news for Oscar Piastri

The track filled up quickly in Q3, and even before the lights at the end of the pit lane turned green, most of the Q3 participants lined up in front of them. Verstappen set the first lap time, lapping the track in 1:23.445 minutes. This kept him in the lead for the time being, ahead of Norris, Piastri, Russell, Pérez, Tsunoda, Hülkenberg, Alonso, Leclerc and Gasly.

Even on the final attempt, nobody could match Verstappen's best time, meaning that the Dutchman was able to celebrate his twelfth pole of the year. Leclerc, Piastri, Russell, Norris, Tsunoda, Alonso, Hülkenberg, Pérez and Gasly completed the top 10. The Mexican and the Frenchman in ninth and tenth positions had actually improved, but their last fast lap time was cancelled because they were off the track in turn 1.

There was also bad news from the race organisers for Piastri, who came under scrutiny from the stewards for allegedly getting in Gasly's way in turn four. The Australian, who was unaware of the incident, explained: "It was a difficult session. Everything is very tight this weekend and it was a bit chaotic. My pace was good, I just made a lot of mistakes. But the car is very fast and I'm pleased that we were able to turn the tide."

When asked what was possible for him in the race, the McLaren rookie said: "I have no idea, and I think everyone does. I don't think anyone has been able to do more than five laps in a row, so it will be interesting to see what the balance of power will be."

Verstappen explained: "The whole weekend has been a bit tricky so far, we were definitely able to improve the car for qualifying, from the first lap the car felt better so I was able to push the limit. Of course, I'm very happy that it was enough for pole. But I have no idea what it will be like in the race, normally we are in a pretty good position."

And Leclerc, who will start alongside him from the front row of the grid, admitted: "Given the weekend so far, I really didn't expect this. I knew that I had to give everything on my last lap. I slid a bit too much on the last corner, but I think everyone had the same problem there. I'm really happy with second place."

Qualifying, Abu Dhabi

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:23.445 min

02. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:23.584

03. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:23.782

04. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:23.788

05. Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:23.816

06. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:23.968

07. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:24.084

08. Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:24.108

09. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:24.171

10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:24.548

11th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:24.359

12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:24.391

13th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:24.422

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:24.439

15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:24.442

16th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:24.738

17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:24.764

18th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:24.788

19th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:25.159

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, no time