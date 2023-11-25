Max Verstappen after pole position: "Strange"
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen has secured the best grid position at the World Championship finale in Abu Dhabi. The 26-year-old Red Bull Racing star is on pole for the 32nd time in his Formula 1 career (as often as Nigel Mansell), for the twelfth time this season (after Bahrain, Australia, Monaco, Spain, Canada, Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, Japan, Qatar and Brazil) and for the fourth time in a row in Abu Dhabi.
For Red Bull Racing, it is the 95th pole position in the premier class, the 14th this season, the seventh in Abu Dhabi (two by Sebastian Vettel, one by Mark Webber, four by Verstappen).
After his great performance, the three-time F1 champion says: "That was a strange practice session. At first it didn't go at all, but then we managed to turn things around."
"I had my hands full in free practice with a car that wasn't very well balanced, but then all the changes really worked. The car finally felt better in qualifying."
"To be honest, I hadn't necessarily expected that. But that shows once again - the devil is in the detail."
From a statistical point of view, the Abu Dhabi pole has proved to be a template for GP triumph over the past eight years: Each time, the eventual winner drove from pole!
How does Max see the race? "I have no idea how the car will behave in the Grand Prix, because we have virtually no experience with endurance runs. We know that we usually have a good car in the race, so I'm in good spirits."
Qualifying, Abu Dhabi
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:23.445 min
02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:23.584
03. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:23.782
04. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:23.788
05. Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:23.816
06. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:23.968
07. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:24.084
08. Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:24.108
09. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:24.171
10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:24.548
11th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:24.359
12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:24.391
13th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:24.422
14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:24.439
15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:24.442
16th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:24.738
17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:24.764
18th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:24.788
19th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:25.159
20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, no time