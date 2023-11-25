Max Verstappen after pole position: "Strange"

Last Formula 1 final practice session of the 2023 GP season at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi - World Champion Max Verstappen takes the twelfth pole position of the year and is surprised.

Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen has secured the best grid position at the World Championship finale in Abu Dhabi. The 26-year-old Red Bull Racing star is on pole for the 32nd time in his Formula 1 career (as often as Nigel Mansell), for the twelfth time this season (after Bahrain, Australia, Monaco, Spain, Canada, Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, Japan, Qatar and Brazil) and for the fourth time in a row in Abu Dhabi.

For Red Bull Racing, it is the 95th pole position in the premier class, the 14th this season, the seventh in Abu Dhabi (two by Sebastian Vettel, one by Mark Webber, four by Verstappen).

After his great performance, the three-time F1 champion says: "That was a strange practice session. At first it didn't go at all, but then we managed to turn things around."

"I had my hands full in free practice with a car that wasn't very well balanced, but then all the changes really worked. The car finally felt better in qualifying."



"To be honest, I hadn't necessarily expected that. But that shows once again - the devil is in the detail."



From a statistical point of view, the Abu Dhabi pole has proved to be a template for GP triumph over the past eight years: Each time, the eventual winner drove from pole!



How does Max see the race? "I have no idea how the car will behave in the Grand Prix, because we have virtually no experience with endurance runs. We know that we usually have a good car in the race, so I'm in good spirits."





Qualifying, Abu Dhabi

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:23.445 min

02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:23.584

03. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:23.782

04. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:23.788

05. Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:23.816

06. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:23.968

07. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:24.084

08. Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:24.108

09. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:24.171

10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:24.548

11th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:24.359

12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:24.391

13th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:24.422

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:24.439

15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:24.442

16th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:24.738

17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:24.764

18th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:24.788

19th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:25.159

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, no time