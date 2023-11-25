Charles Leclerc (Ferrari/2nd): "I'm gobsmacked!"

Charles Leclerc is only beaten by champion Max Verstappen in the final practice session for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, by 139 thousandths of a second: second place on the grid for the Ferrari driver.

The 26-year-old Monegasque is flabbergasted: "I'm really gobsmacked, because after this practice session I didn't expect to be on the front row of the grid."

"I can only repeat what I said a few days ago in Las Vegas - that was a very, very good lap. But it was a really strange session, because at times I wasn't sure of myself, I was even worried that I wouldn't make it into the top ten."

"But everything came together in Q3 on new tyres, and I've experienced that a few times in 2023 with this car - only a little fuel left in the tank, new Pirelli tyres, and suddenly this car comes to life!"



"When you have a car like this, it's easier to drive it fast because you can finally build up confidence in the car again. The difference between used and new tyres is quite extreme with us, much more striking than with other racing cars."



"I went into this final practice session with a lot of questions. The car felt good in the third free practice session, but we were slow. That's about the worst thing for a driver, because then what are you going to tell the engineers?"



"I guess it's all about details with the tyres. If everything fits, then we can show great speed. But if we fall outside the optimum usable window of the tyres, then it becomes very difficult. And that's also the case here."



What does Leclerc expect from the world championship finale? The Ferrari driver continues: "I don't know if I can challenge Verstappen. If the opportunity presents itself, I certainly won't say no. But my priority is elsewhere - we are four points behind Mercedes in the Constructors' Cup and we really want that second place at the end!"



"Everything will revolve around tyre management. In Las Vegas we managed to get that right, let's see how it develops here."





Qualifying, Abu Dhabi

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:23.445 min

02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:23.584

03. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:23.782

04. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:23.788

05. Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:23.816

06. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:23.968

07. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:24.084

08. Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:24.108

09. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:24.171

10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:24.548

11th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:24.359

12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:24.391

13th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:24.422

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:24.439

15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:24.442

16th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:24.738

17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:24.764

18th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:24.788

19th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:25.159

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, no time