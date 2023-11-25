Oscar Piastri (McLaren/3rd): "What happened here?"

The young Australian Oscar Piastri sets the third-fastest time in qualifying for the Abu Dhabi GP. The McLaren driver is surprised by his performance and says: "What exactly has just happened here?"

Crazy statistics at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: in 14 editions so far, the driver from third place on the grid has scored points every time, but has never won!

Oscar Piastri has now conquered exactly this third grid position, he had to admit defeat to Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc in qualifying at the Yas Marina Circuit, but showed his best practice performance after Suzuka, where he was even second fastest; at Silverstone he was also third fastest.

The 22-year-old is a little surprised: "What exactly has just happened here? I sensed throughout practice that we have solid speed here, but it's a real surprise for me."

"Basically, we have a car that is good in medium-fast and fast corners, and there are simply more of them here than in Las Vegas. Especially in the first sector of this circuit here, we are really fast, that's where the car feels most comfortable."



"Apart from that, the balance of power is unclear to me. It's been up and down this weekend, the picture in the third free practice session was completely different to the one in qualifying, just look at the rankings."



Oscar Piastri currently has to worry about third place on the grid, as he is under investigation for possibly obstructing Alpine driver Pierre Gasly. This could result in a three-place grid penalty.





Qualifying, Abu Dhabi

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:23.445 min

02. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:23.584

03. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:23.782

04. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:23.788

05. Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:23.816

06. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:23.968

07. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:24.084

08. Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:24.108

09. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:24.171

10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:24.548

11th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:24.359

12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:24.391

13th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:24.422

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:24.439

15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:24.442

16th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:24.738

17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:24.764

18th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:24.788

19th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:25.159

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, no time