Max Verstappen: "Nobody should bet against me"
Surprising radio message from Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner after Max Verstappen's twelfth pole of the season. "Max, a great performance, and thank you for earning me 500 euros."
Verstappen, apparently unaware of a bet, enquired as to what was going on. Horner: "I had a bet with Helmut Marko that you would make it to the front row of the grid. He was convinced that this would not work out today." Verstappen's response: "Hahaha, that shows once again - nobody should bet against me."
"The key to pole was all the changes to the car. The handling was really difficult in free practice, the car bounced too much, sometimes it oversteered, we corrected it, then it understeered, changes again, but then it oversteered again. It was hair-pulling."
"But then we managed to change the set-up so that the car felt good right from the start in qualifying. A lot here revolves around the tyres. You need a car that doesn't slide, otherwise the tyres will overheat in no time."
"This track is extremely sensitive when it comes to the temperature of the tyres, in this delicate interaction between the rollers and the track surface. In free practice I slid too much, sometimes over the front axle, sometimes over the rear axle, I had small blockages in there, you just can't go fast. In qualifying, I found my usual good handling again."
Qualifying, Abu Dhabi
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:23.445 min
02. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:23.584
03. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:23.782
04. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:23.788
05. Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:23.816
06. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:23.968
07. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:24.084
08. Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:24.108
09. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:24.171
10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:24.548
11th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:24.359
12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:24.391
13th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:24.422
14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:24.439
15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:24.442
16th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:24.738
17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:24.764
18th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:24.788
19th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:25.159
20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, no time