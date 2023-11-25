Max Verstappen: "Nobody should bet against me"

In free practice, Max Verstappen's Red Bull Racing car didn't go together very well: like a stubborn donkey. But in qualifying, Max was able to turn the tide, earning team boss Christian Horner 500 euros.

Surprising radio message from Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner after Max Verstappen's twelfth pole of the season. "Max, a great performance, and thank you for earning me 500 euros."

Verstappen, apparently unaware of a bet, enquired as to what was going on. Horner: "I had a bet with Helmut Marko that you would make it to the front row of the grid. He was convinced that this would not work out today." Verstappen's response: "Hahaha, that shows once again - nobody should bet against me."

"The key to pole was all the changes to the car. The handling was really difficult in free practice, the car bounced too much, sometimes it oversteered, we corrected it, then it understeered, changes again, but then it oversteered again. It was hair-pulling."

"But then we managed to change the set-up so that the car felt good right from the start in qualifying. A lot here revolves around the tyres. You need a car that doesn't slide, otherwise the tyres will overheat in no time."



"This track is extremely sensitive when it comes to the temperature of the tyres, in this delicate interaction between the rollers and the track surface. In free practice I slid too much, sometimes over the front axle, sometimes over the rear axle, I had small blockages in there, you just can't go fast. In qualifying, I found my usual good handling again."





Qualifying, Abu Dhabi

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:23.445 min

02. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:23.584

03. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:23.782

04. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:23.788

05. Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:23.816

06. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:23.968

07. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:24.084

08. Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:24.108

09. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:24.171

10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:24.548

11th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:24.359

12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:24.391

13th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:24.422

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:24.439

15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:24.442

16th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:24.738

17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:24.764

18th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:24.788

19th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:25.159

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, no time