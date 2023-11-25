Lewis Hamilton (11th): "I have no answers"

For Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton, qualifying in Abu Dhabi ended after Q2. The seven-time world champion had to settle for eleventh place. Afterwards, the Briton seemed at a loss.

Lewis Hamilton already suspected after the second free practice session that it would be difficult to reach Q3 in the final practice session in Abu Dhabi. The seven-time champion from the Mercedes team predicted: "It's going to be tricky." And he realised that his team-mate George Russell had been better on the road.

In fact, the younger of the two Mercedes drivers made it to Q3 and ultimately fourth place. Hamilton, on the other hand, had to settle for eleventh place and a Q2 exit. In the end, the 38-year-old was 81 thousandths off the pace. "It didn't exactly go well," he sighed after the premature retirement.

And Hamilton reported: "I had problems with the balance. But I don't have any answers. Honestly, it is what it is. We set up the cars in the same way, but the findings are different. Something is not right on my side."

"I'm sure we'll find out what it is. But I've been struggling with the car all weekend so far. In the race, I will of course try to get as far forward as possible," added the 103-time GP winner.

Qualifying, Abu Dhabi

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:23.445 min

02. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:23.584

03. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:23.782

04. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:23.788

05. Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:23.816

06. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:23.968

07. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:24.084

08. Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:24.108

09. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:24.171

10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:24.548

11th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:24.359

12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:24.391

13th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:24.422

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:24.439

15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:24.442

16th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:24.738

17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:24.764

18th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:24.788

19th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:25.159

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, no time