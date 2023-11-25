Lewis Hamilton (11th): "I have no answers"
Lewis Hamilton already suspected after the second free practice session that it would be difficult to reach Q3 in the final practice session in Abu Dhabi. The seven-time champion from the Mercedes team predicted: "It's going to be tricky." And he realised that his team-mate George Russell had been better on the road.
In fact, the younger of the two Mercedes drivers made it to Q3 and ultimately fourth place. Hamilton, on the other hand, had to settle for eleventh place and a Q2 exit. In the end, the 38-year-old was 81 thousandths off the pace. "It didn't exactly go well," he sighed after the premature retirement.
And Hamilton reported: "I had problems with the balance. But I don't have any answers. Honestly, it is what it is. We set up the cars in the same way, but the findings are different. Something is not right on my side."
"I'm sure we'll find out what it is. But I've been struggling with the car all weekend so far. In the race, I will of course try to get as far forward as possible," added the 103-time GP winner.
Qualifying, Abu Dhabi
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:23.445 min
02. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:23.584
03. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:23.782
04. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:23.788
05. Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:23.816
06. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:23.968
07. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:24.084
08. Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:24.108
09. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:24.171
10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:24.548
11th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:24.359
12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:24.391
13th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:24.422
14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:24.439
15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:24.442
16th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:24.738
17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:24.764
18th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:24.788
19th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:25.159
20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, no time