Toto Wolff (Mercedes): "The expectations were higher"
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
George Russell finished the last free practice session as the fastest driver, but the 25-year-old from Great Britain was unable to take part in the battle for pole position. Russell had to settle for fourth place. Things went even worse for his Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton, who was unable to take part in Q3.
The seven-time champion got stuck in the middle qualifying segment and missed out on a place in the top 10 by just 81 thousandths. As a result, he finished in a thankless eleventh place. Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff's face spoke volumes when he appeared in front of the Sky Sports F1 TV camera.
"We were still dominant in the third practice session, but we just didn't get it right in qualifying," said the Viennese. "There was probably nothing more in it, but the expectations were higher," he confessed. And he confessed: "I'm tired of finding explanations for why it didn't go well." Commenting on Hamilton's eleventh place, he said: "Unlike George, he simply had no grip all day."
"We were good in the warm, but not in the cold. On the previous days it was the other way round," marvelled the 51-year-old. And he added: "I'm glad that this was the last qualifying session of the season and that we'll be back next year with a new car."
Qualifying, Abu Dhabi
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:23.445 min
02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:23.584
03. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:23.782
04. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:23.788
05. Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:23.816
06. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:23.968
07. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:24.084
08. Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:24.108
09. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:24.171
10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:24.548
11th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:24.359
12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:24.391
13th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:24.422
14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:24.439
15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:24.442
16th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:24.738
17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:24.764
18th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:24.788
19th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:25.159
20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, no time