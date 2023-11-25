Toto Wolff (Mercedes): "The expectations were higher"

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff was clearly disappointed after qualifying in Abu Dhabi. He explained: "I don't think we could have done more" after George Russell and Lewis Hamilton finished in 4th and 11th place.

George Russell finished the last free practice session as the fastest driver, but the 25-year-old from Great Britain was unable to take part in the battle for pole position. Russell had to settle for fourth place. Things went even worse for his Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton, who was unable to take part in Q3.

The seven-time champion got stuck in the middle qualifying segment and missed out on a place in the top 10 by just 81 thousandths. As a result, he finished in a thankless eleventh place. Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff's face spoke volumes when he appeared in front of the Sky Sports F1 TV camera.

"We were still dominant in the third practice session, but we just didn't get it right in qualifying," said the Viennese. "There was probably nothing more in it, but the expectations were higher," he confessed. And he confessed: "I'm tired of finding explanations for why it didn't go well." Commenting on Hamilton's eleventh place, he said: "Unlike George, he simply had no grip all day."

"We were good in the warm, but not in the cold. On the previous days it was the other way round," marvelled the 51-year-old. And he added: "I'm glad that this was the last qualifying session of the season and that we'll be back next year with a new car."

Qualifying, Abu Dhabi

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:23.445 min

02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:23.584

03. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:23.782

04. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:23.788

05. Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:23.816

06. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:23.968

07. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:24.084

08. Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:24.108

09. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:24.171

10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:24.548

11th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:24.359

12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:24.391

13th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:24.422

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:24.439

15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:24.442

16th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:24.738

17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:24.764

18th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:24.788

19th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:25.159

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, no time