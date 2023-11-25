Nico Hülkenberg: "I didn't expect this"

Nico Hülkenberg surprised himself in qualifying in Abu Dhabi by qualifying in Q3 and setting the eighth fastest lap. The German knows that many fast opponents will start the final race of the season behind him.

For the two Haas drivers Nico Hülkenberg and Kevin Magnussen, the last qualifying session of the year in Abu Dhabi went very differently. While the former made it through to Q3, his team-mate did not make it past Q1 and had to settle for 17th position. Hülkenberg, on the other hand, ended up with the eighth-fastest lap, putting him in a good starting position for the Grand Prix.

The German admitted: "To be honest, I didn't expect that, because I hardly got to drive on Friday. I did one lap on the medium-hard tyres, which was not a good starting position for qualifying. But in the morning, I already had a good feeling in the car in the third practice session and that's why I was able to gain confidence straight away."

And Hülkenberg explained: "I had the same good feeling in qualifying. I put in some solid laps and didn't lose any time, so I'm obviously happy with that." At the same time, he emphasised: "There are a lot of fast opponents starting behind me and we will need some circumstances to play into our hands in the race so that we can stay so far ahead. But of course, as always, we will do everything we can to achieve this."

Magnussen, on the other hand, sighed: "I didn't really know what to expect because it's been a bit of an up and down weekend so far. It looked good in the second practice session and everything looked good in the third session too - at least on the medium-hard tyres, because we weren't on the soft compound."

"This is the last race of the year, so we will give it everything we've got and try to collect as much data as possible for the team. But I'm already looking forward to next year," added the Dane.

Qualifying, Abu Dhabi

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:23.445 min

02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:23.584

03. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:23.782

04. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:23.788

05. Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:23.816

06. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:23.968

07. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:24.084

08. Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:24.108

09. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:24.171

10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:24.548

11th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:24.359

12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:24.391

13th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:24.422

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:24.439

15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:24.442

16th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:24.738

17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:24.764

18th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:24.788

19th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:25.159

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, no time