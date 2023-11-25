Fred Vasseur (Ferrari): "Anything was possible this time"
The Ferrari team can look back on the last final practice session of the year in Abu Dhabi with one laughing and one crying car. On the one hand, Carlos Sainz got stuck in the first qualifying segment and had to settle for 16th place. On the other hand, Charles Leclerc showed what was possible with the second-fastest lap.
The Monegasque was only 0.139 seconds slower than Max Verstappen. That was exactly how much his team-mate lacked to progress in Q1. Fred Vasseur explained after the time chase: "This time it was so close that anything was possible. At one point, I even thought that Charles wouldn't make it into Q3 either."
"The preparation lap was very important this time and towards the end of the session we had found the right strategy for it and managed to do a good job. Charles only had a fresh set of the soft variety for Q3 as we had had to use an extra set in Q1 to get through safely. In the end, he turned one of his mega laps," said the team boss of the Scuderia from Maranello.
With a view to the world championship duel with Mercedes for second place in the constructors' championship, the Frenchman emphasised: "Now it's all about doing a better job than Mercedes. We can't predict what will happen, but I think we have the pace to beat them. We have to score points with both cars, so we have to choose an aggressive strategy with Carlos."
"Unfortunately, we were a bit late with him at the end of Q1, so he got caught up in traffic and couldn't prepare his lap properly. We believe that he can move up in the race because the car looks good on a longer stint and therefore we can be confident that we can fight for second place in the team championship. Now we just have to concentrate on ourselves," added Vasseur.
Qualifying, Abu Dhabi
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:23.445 min
02. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:23.584
03. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:23.782
04. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:23.788
05. Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:23.816
06. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:23.968
07. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:24.084
08. Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:24.108
09. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:24.171
10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:24.548
11th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:24.359
12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:24.391
13th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:24.422
14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:24.439
15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:24.442
16th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:24.738
17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:24.764
18th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:24.788
19th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:25.159
20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, no time