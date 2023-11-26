World Championship Final Abu Dhabi GP: Excitement right to the end
Max Verstappen starts the world championship final in Abu Dhabi from pole position and the Dutchman can extend some of his records - wins per season, podium finishes per season, leading laps, world championship points per season.
Max's Drivers' World Championship title and Red Bull Racing's Constructors' Cup win have been wrapped up for a long time, but behind them there are millions at stake.
The key to the distribution of prize money in Formula 1 is anchored in the so-called Concorde Agreement, the Formula 1 constitution, so to speak, which regulates the technical, sporting and financial matters in the triangle of racing teams, the FIA and Formula One Management (FOM) and whose content is only disclosed to a limited extent.
In 2022, more than 1.1 billion US dollars in prize money will reportedly go to the teams, with Ferrari receiving a special bonus that was once negotiated by long-time Formula 1 promoter Bernie Ecclestone: The Italians receive a fixed share of the prize money pot (reportedly five per cent) in return for their commitment to Formula 1.
There are also special payments for those racing teams that have won world championship titles. And for those teams that have finished in the top three in the last ten years. Exactly how all this is defined in shares is confidential. Around a quarter of the total prize money consists of these special payments.
The remaining 75 per cent is divided up according to the position in the Constructors' Cup, with 14% for the world championship winner (Red Bull Racing) and 6% for the last-placed team.
Now it becomes important why every rank counts. Mercedes (392 points) and Ferrari (388) are fighting for second place overall, which according to estimates means around 130 million from the pot, or 120.
The situation is similar in the duel for fourth place between McLaren (currently 284 points) and Aston Martin (273). The fourth-placed team will receive around 115 million dollars, the fifth 105.
Alpine is safely in 6th place and will receive around 100 million.
Behind them, however, everything is still open: Williams is on 28 points, AlphaTauri on 21, Alfa Romeo on 16 and Haas on 12.
The payouts for these ranks: seventh will receive around 90 million, eighth 80 million, ninth 70 million and tenth around 60 million.
