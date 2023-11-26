World Championship Final Abu Dhabi GP: Excitement right to the end

Last Formula 1 race of the season at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi: Max Verstappen can smash more records, with millions at stake in the places behind the Dutchman and Red Bull Racing.

Max Verstappen starts the world championship final in Abu Dhabi from pole position and the Dutchman can extend some of his records - wins per season, podium finishes per season, leading laps, world championship points per season.

Max's Drivers' World Championship title and Red Bull Racing's Constructors' Cup win have been wrapped up for a long time, but behind them there are millions at stake.

The key to the distribution of prize money in Formula 1 is anchored in the so-called Concorde Agreement, the Formula 1 constitution, so to speak, which regulates the technical, sporting and financial matters in the triangle of racing teams, the FIA and Formula One Management (FOM) and whose content is only disclosed to a limited extent.

In 2022, more than 1.1 billion US dollars in prize money will reportedly go to the teams, with Ferrari receiving a special bonus that was once negotiated by long-time Formula 1 promoter Bernie Ecclestone: The Italians receive a fixed share of the prize money pot (reportedly five per cent) in return for their commitment to Formula 1.



There are also special payments for those racing teams that have won world championship titles. And for those teams that have finished in the top three in the last ten years. Exactly how all this is defined in shares is confidential. Around a quarter of the total prize money consists of these special payments.



The remaining 75 per cent is divided up according to the position in the Constructors' Cup, with 14% for the world championship winner (Red Bull Racing) and 6% for the last-placed team.



Now it becomes important why every rank counts. Mercedes (392 points) and Ferrari (388) are fighting for second place overall, which according to estimates means around 130 million from the pot, or 120.



The situation is similar in the duel for fourth place between McLaren (currently 284 points) and Aston Martin (273). The fourth-placed team will receive around 115 million dollars, the fifth 105.



Alpine is safely in 6th place and will receive around 100 million.



Behind them, however, everything is still open: Williams is on 28 points, AlphaTauri on 21, Alfa Romeo on 16 and Haas on 12.



The payouts for these ranks: seventh will receive around 90 million, eighth 80 million, ninth 70 million and tenth around 60 million.



Follow all the action from the Yas Marina Circuit with our live ticker or on your favourite channels.





Qualifying, Abu Dhabi

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:23.445 min

02. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:23.584

03. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:23.782

04. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:23.788

05. Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:23.816

06. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:23.968

07. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:24.084

08. Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:24.108

09. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:24.171

10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:24.548

11th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:24.359

12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:24.391

13th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:24.422

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:24.439

15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:24.442

16th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:24.738

17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:24.764

18th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:24.788

19th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:25.159

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, no time





World Championship standings (after 21 of 22 Grand Prix)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 549 points

02 Pérez 273

03. Hamilton 232

04. Sainz 200

05. Alonso 200

06th Norris 195

07th Leclerc 188

08th Russell 160

09th Piastri 89

10th Stroll 73

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 822 points

02. Mercedes 392

03. Ferrari 388

04. McLaren 284

05. Aston Martin 273

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12