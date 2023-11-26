Lando Norris (McLaren): "I'm doing a crap job"

Once again in the second half of the 2023 season, McLaren driver Lando Norris had a car that was fast enough for pole position, and once again the Englishman fluffed it. Norris is very unhappy with himself.

Lando Norris seemed to be the most promising Verstappen chaser in the final practice session for the Abu Dhabi GP, as he has been several times in the second half of the 2023 season. But now the 24-year-old Briton is only in fifth place on the grid and is furious - with himself.

Norris said after qualifying at the Yas Marina Circuit: "When you're able to put yourself in a really good position for the race, but one mistake costs you everything, it's very frustrating."

"I simply make too many mistakes in qualifying. At the very end, when it was all to play for, I had a nasty ricochet in the last part at the hotel, which must have cost me four tenths of a second. Any other qualifying lap would have been better!"

"I drove really well in Q1 and Q2, and my first attempt in Q3 was almost flawless. But the track developed rapidly, and the best part was at the very end of qualifying. And then a mistake like that! I'm simply doing a crap job on Saturday."



When asked by an English colleague whether Norris was being a little hard on himself, the McLaren driver replied: "Not at all. I could be on the front row of the grid here, but instead I'm fifth, and that's only because of a stupid mistake. If anything, I'm not being hard enough on myself."



Lando believes he should have been in the best grid position in Abu Dhabi, as he was previously in Qatar and Brazil, but he will have to keep waiting for his second pole position after Sochi 2021.





Qualifying, Abu Dhabi

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:23.445 min

02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:23.584

03. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:23.782

04. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:23.788

05. Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:23.816

06. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:23.968

07. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:24.084

08. Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:24.108

09. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:24.171

10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:24.548

11th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:24.359

12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:24.391

13th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:24.422

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:24.439

15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:24.442

16th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:24.738

17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:24.764

18th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:24.788

19th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:25.159

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, no time