Lando Norris (McLaren): "I'm doing a crap job"
Lando Norris seemed to be the most promising Verstappen chaser in the final practice session for the Abu Dhabi GP, as he has been several times in the second half of the 2023 season. But now the 24-year-old Briton is only in fifth place on the grid and is furious - with himself.
Norris said after qualifying at the Yas Marina Circuit: "When you're able to put yourself in a really good position for the race, but one mistake costs you everything, it's very frustrating."
"I simply make too many mistakes in qualifying. At the very end, when it was all to play for, I had a nasty ricochet in the last part at the hotel, which must have cost me four tenths of a second. Any other qualifying lap would have been better!"
"I drove really well in Q1 and Q2, and my first attempt in Q3 was almost flawless. But the track developed rapidly, and the best part was at the very end of qualifying. And then a mistake like that! I'm simply doing a crap job on Saturday."
When asked by an English colleague whether Norris was being a little hard on himself, the McLaren driver replied: "Not at all. I could be on the front row of the grid here, but instead I'm fifth, and that's only because of a stupid mistake. If anything, I'm not being hard enough on myself."
Lando believes he should have been in the best grid position in Abu Dhabi, as he was previously in Qatar and Brazil, but he will have to keep waiting for his second pole position after Sochi 2021.
Qualifying, Abu Dhabi
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:23.445 min
02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:23.584
03. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:23.782
04. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:23.788
05. Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:23.816
06. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:23.968
07. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:24.084
08. Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:24.108
09. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:24.171
10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:24.548
11th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:24.359
12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:24.391
13th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:24.422
14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:24.439
15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:24.442
16th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:24.738
17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:24.764
18th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:24.788
19th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:25.159
20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, no time