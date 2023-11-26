George Russell done: "Only three hours of sleep"

Mercedes driver George Russell will start the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from 4th on the grid. But the Englishman looks a little under the weather: "I feel unwell and have hardly slept."

Impressive performance from GP winner George Russell in qualifying for the world championship finale at the Yas Marina Circuit - fourth fastest time, starting from the second row. He only started from further up the grid four times in 2023 - third in Las Vegas, second in Qatar and Singapore and third in Saudi Arabia.

As strong as Russell's performance was, the winner of the 2022 Sao Paulo GP is feeling weak: "I've been a bit winded over the last two weeks, I feel unwell. But strangely enough, that doesn't affect my performance in the car. I only had three hours' sleep last night."

The 2022 World Championship runner-up continued: "If someone had offered me fourth place on the grid before the weekend, I would have accepted immediately. But after my best time in the third free practice session, I expected more from qualifying. The expected step forwards that others were able to make was denied us. That's disappointing."

What does Russell think the Mercedes team can achieve in the world championship finale? "In terms of race pace, we are on a par with Ferrari and McLaren."





Qualifying, Abu Dhabi

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:23.445 min

02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:23.584

03. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:23.782

04. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:23.788

05. Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:23.816

06. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:23.968

07. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:24.084

08. Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:24.108

09. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:24.171

10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:24.548

11th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:24.359

12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:24.391

13th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:24.422

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:24.439

15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:24.442

16th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:24.738

17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:24.764

18th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:24.788

19th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:25.159

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, no time