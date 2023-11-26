George Russell done: "Only three hours of sleep"
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Impressive performance from GP winner George Russell in qualifying for the world championship finale at the Yas Marina Circuit - fourth fastest time, starting from the second row. He only started from further up the grid four times in 2023 - third in Las Vegas, second in Qatar and Singapore and third in Saudi Arabia.
As strong as Russell's performance was, the winner of the 2022 Sao Paulo GP is feeling weak: "I've been a bit winded over the last two weeks, I feel unwell. But strangely enough, that doesn't affect my performance in the car. I only had three hours' sleep last night."
The 2022 World Championship runner-up continued: "If someone had offered me fourth place on the grid before the weekend, I would have accepted immediately. But after my best time in the third free practice session, I expected more from qualifying. The expected step forwards that others were able to make was denied us. That's disappointing."
What does Russell think the Mercedes team can achieve in the world championship finale? "In terms of race pace, we are on a par with Ferrari and McLaren."
Qualifying, Abu Dhabi
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:23.445 min
02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:23.584
03. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:23.782
04. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:23.788
05. Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:23.816
06. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:23.968
07. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:24.084
08. Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:24.108
09. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:24.171
10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:24.548
11th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:24.359
12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:24.391
13th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:24.422
14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:24.439
15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:24.442
16th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:24.738
17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:24.764
18th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:24.788
19th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:25.159
20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, no time