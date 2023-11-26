Fernando Alonso (7th): "This will be a fight for survival"
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Saturday in Abu Dhabi got off to a disappointing start for Fernando Alonso. The two-time world champion failed to finish higher than 14th in the third free practice session, with his team-mate Lance Stroll directly behind him. The Canadian also failed to make it into the top 10 in qualifying and had to settle for 13th place.
Alonso, on the other hand, made it into the top 10 in seventh place in Q2 and the Asturian also set the seventh-fastest lap in the final segment. Afterwards he said: "I'm pretty happy with that. Because we weren't competitive in the third practice session. That's why I had some doubts about our pace this weekend."
"But in Q1 we were stronger than expected," admitted Alonso, who was 13th in Q1 after the first 18 minutes. I was able to build up my confidence in the car with each session and ultimately achieve a good result with seventh place," he added proudly.
"It's a real art to adapt to the rapid development of the track conditions and at the same time master the change from worn soft tyres to a fresh set. That made qualifying quite tricky," emphasised the 42-year-old. And looking ahead to the race, he said: "I think the tyre degradation will make the race a fight for survival. Let's hope for a bit of chaos."
Qualifying, Abu Dhabi
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:23.445 min
02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:23.584
03. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:23.782
04. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:23.788
05. Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:23.816
06. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:23.968
07. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:24.084
08. Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:24.108
09. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:24.171
10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:24.548
11th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:24.359
12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:24.391
13th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:24.422
14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:24.439
15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:24.442
16th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:24.738
17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:24.764
18th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:24.788
19th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:25.159
20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, no time