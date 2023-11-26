Fernando Alonso (7th): "This will be a fight for survival"

Formula 1 veteran Fernando Alonso made it to the final segment of qualifying in Abu Dhabi and set the seventh-fastest lap. The Spaniard is satisfied, but also issues a warning for the last GP of the year.

Saturday in Abu Dhabi got off to a disappointing start for Fernando Alonso. The two-time world champion failed to finish higher than 14th in the third free practice session, with his team-mate Lance Stroll directly behind him. The Canadian also failed to make it into the top 10 in qualifying and had to settle for 13th place.

Alonso, on the other hand, made it into the top 10 in seventh place in Q2 and the Asturian also set the seventh-fastest lap in the final segment. Afterwards he said: "I'm pretty happy with that. Because we weren't competitive in the third practice session. That's why I had some doubts about our pace this weekend."

"But in Q1 we were stronger than expected," admitted Alonso, who was 13th in Q1 after the first 18 minutes. I was able to build up my confidence in the car with each session and ultimately achieve a good result with seventh place," he added proudly.

"It's a real art to adapt to the rapid development of the track conditions and at the same time master the change from worn soft tyres to a fresh set. That made qualifying quite tricky," emphasised the 42-year-old. And looking ahead to the race, he said: "I think the tyre degradation will make the race a fight for survival. Let's hope for a bit of chaos."

Qualifying, Abu Dhabi

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:23.445 min

02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:23.584

03. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:23.782

04. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:23.788

05. Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:23.816

06. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:23.968

07. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:24.084

08. Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:24.108

09. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:24.171

10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:24.548

11th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:24.359

12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:24.391

13th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:24.422

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:24.439

15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:24.442

16th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:24.738

17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:24.764

18th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:24.788

19th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:25.159

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, no time