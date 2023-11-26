Max Verstappen: "We have to find a better solution"
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
On Friday, the three-time Formula 1 champion felt held up by his fellow drivers. The two Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell made their way towards the track in slow motion, with Pierre Gasly also dawdling in his Alpine racing car.
Verstappen had seen enough and squeezed past his colleagues. Of course they were upset. But the fact is: this is allowed, as Sebastian Vettel, who had read the regulations very carefully, demonstrated for the first time years ago.
The reason for the sneaking: the drivers want to create a gap on the pit lane exit in order to have as free a lane as possible later on a fast lap.
Verstappen criticised: "We didn't have much time to practice anyway because of the accidents involving Sainz and Hülkenberg, and then I was pushed to the side."
Formula 1 race director Niels Wittich responded with a new directive that came into force on Saturday: overtaking in the pit lane exit - which runs under the track in Abu Dhabi - only if the car in front has an obvious technical problem.
Max Verstappen says: "On Friday evening we had the usual drivers' meeting with the race organisers and we all agreed that overtaking would be banned. Otherwise there would have been similar scenes on Saturday. But basically we have to find a better solution to this problem."
Time and again, finding a gap has led to dangerous situations: For example, when there are real tailbacks before the last corner before the start and finish, while drivers come shooting up from behind on their fast lap.
In Monza in 2019, the mass scramble even meant that some drivers were unable to tackle their fast lap at all.
Qualifying, Abu Dhabi
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:23.445 min
02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:23.584
03. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:23.782
04. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:23.788
05. Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:23.816
06. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:23.968
07. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:24.084
08. Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:24.108
09. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:24.171
10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:24.548
11th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:24.359
12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:24.391
13th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:24.422
14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:24.439
15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:24.442
16th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:24.738
17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:24.764
18th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:24.788
19th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:25.159
20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, no time