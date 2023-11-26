Carlos Sainz: "They did that on purpose"

Just like in Las Vegas, the race weekend in Abu Dhabi also seems to be jinxed for Carlos Sainz. The Ferrari driver suffered a crash in the second practice session and did not make it past Q1 in qualifying, having to settle for 16th place.

"I had so much traffic," complained the Spaniard on his way back to the pits. And also explained: "I think the Mercedes did that on purpose. They held me up in the fifth corner, the Alpine racers were in the way in turns 2 and 3."

After pitting his GP racer, Sainz also complained about the timing of the final fast Q1 attempt: "We were just out too late and so we arrived in the middle of the chaos with the traffic and all that. We had a problem with the front wing and for some reason we were last on track."

"That's why we were under pressure and then there were a lot of cars in the way in the first and second sectors. We would have needed a clean lap, a smooth Q1, and we didn't have that, so I didn't get any further," lamented the current fourth-placed driver in the world championship.

Summarising, Sainz added: "It's been a very tough weekend for us so far, not just because of the crash, but also because the pace is not exhilarating. The car doesn't feel bad, but what the stopwatch is showing is simply not good. That was obviously not the qualifying that we need. But we will try to get back to the front in the race and I think we have the potential to achieve a better result."

Qualifying, Abu Dhabi

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:23.445 min

02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:23.584

03. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:23.782

04. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:23.788

05. Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:23.816

06. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:23.968

07. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:24.084

08. Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:24.108

09. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:24.171

10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:24.548

11th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:24.359

12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:24.391

13th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:24.422

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:24.439

15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:24.442

16th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:24.738

17th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:24.764

18th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:24.788

19th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:25.159

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, no time