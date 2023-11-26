Sport and talk from Hangar-7: motorsport in focus

In the next edition of the ServusTV programme "Sport und Talk aus dem Hangar-7", the final rounds of the two motorsport premier classes will also be discussed. Christian Danner and Philipp Eng will be visiting the programme.

On Monday evening, it's time again for the ServusTV programme "Sport und Talk aus dem Hangar-7", from 9.10 p.m. (in Switzerland and Germany from 11.10 p.m.) the focus will be on motorsport, among other things. To be more precise: the final rounds of MotoGP and Formula 1 will be scrutinised more closely.

While world champion Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing are doing their laps of honour at the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, the MotoGP showdown in Valencia is turning into a maths game. With his ninth sprint win, Spanish challenger Jorge Martín on the Pramac-Ducati has pulled to within 14 points of Italian defending champion Francesco Bagnaia on the factory bike from Borgo Panigale ahead of the decisive race Sunday.

Presenter Christian Nehiba talks to guests Christian Danner and Philipp Eng about the final showdown of the year. The GP veteran and the ServusTV Formula 1 expert shed light on the races in Abu Dhabi and Valencia.

ServusTV also pays tribute to the 1976 Olympic downhill champion Franz Klammer. The Carinthian was already a superstar and popular figure even before the 1976 Olympic downhill, but his unleashed gold medal run on home snow finally made him a red-white-red national treasure.

Klammer celebrates his 70th birthday on 3 December. Together with friends and companions, the ski emperor, who has always remained down-to-earth and approachable, looks back on his unique career and a varied life.

Presenter

Christian Nehiba

Topics

Motorsport: World Championship finale in Formula 1 and MotoGP

Alpine skiing: 70 years of Franz Klammer

Guests

Christian Danner (36 Formula 1 starts)

Philipp Eng (ServusTV Formula 1 expert)

Franz Klammer (1976 Olympic downhill champion)

Bernhard Russi (Downhill Olympic Champion 1972)

Fritz Strobl (Downhill Olympic Champion 2002)

Michael Veith (downhill vice world champion 1978)