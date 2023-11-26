ServusTV and ORF: Partnership until the end of 2026

ServusTV, the rights holder in Austria, will continue to show twelve Formula 1 World Championship races live on Austrian free-to-air TV in the 2024 season. In addition to the World Championship opener in Bahrain from 29 February to 2 March, ServusTV will show the classics in Imola, Spa and Zandvoort as well as the home GP at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg live and exclusively. A total of over 4.2 million viewers watched the 2023 season on ServusTV.

ServusTV as rights holder and ORF as sub-licensee will cooperate for a further three years from the start of the new rights period from 2024 and present the premier class of motorsport live on Austrian free-to-air TV. Up to and including 2026, half of the races per season will be shown live on ServusTV and half on ORF. In addition to the live rights, the licence package includes detailed highlight summaries as well as the rights for online and mobile.

In future, the Austrian Grand Prix at Spielberg will be broadcast alternately by the two broadcasters. ServusTV and ORF have decided to do this in the interests of efficiency and profitability. This already included the current 2023 season. ServusTV will broadcast the home race at the Red Bull Ring in 2024, ORF in 2025 and ServusTV again in 2026.



A total of over 4.2 million Formula 1 fans watched the current 2023 season on ServusTV! The ratings highlight of the 11 live races on ServusTV: The new Las Vegas Grand Prix on 18 November was the most successful race broadcast on ServusTV to date in terms of market shares in both the base (12+) and the target group (E 12-49) and set new standards with 59.4 and 58.3 per cent respectively.





Race schedule 2024

02.03. GP of Bahrain - live on ServusTV

09.03. GP of Saudi Arabia - live on ORF

24.03. Australian GP - live on ServusTV

07.04. Japanese GP - live on ORF

21.04. GP of China - live on ServusTV

05.05. GP of Miami - live ORF

19.05. GP of Emilia Romagna - live on ServusTV

26.05. GP of Monaco - live on ORF

09.06. Canadian GP - live on ServusTV

23.06. Spanish GP - live on ORF

30.06. Austrian GP - live on ServusTV

07.07. British GP - live on ORF

21.07. Hungarian GP - live on ORF

28.07. Belgian GP - live on ServusTV

25.08. Dutch GP - live on ServusTV

01.09. Italian GP - live on ORF

15.09. GP of Azerbaijan - live on ServusTV

22.09. Singapore GP - live on ORF

20.10. GP of the USA - live on ServusTV

27.10. GP of Mexico - live on ORF

03.11. Brazilian GP - live on ServusTV

23.11. Las Vegas GP - live on ORF

01.12. GP of Qatar - live on ServusTV

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP - live on ORF