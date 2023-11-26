Live ticker Abu Dhabi: Verstappen's 19th win of the season?

In the final Formula 1 showdown of the year in Abu Dhabi, champion Max Verstappen is in the best position to claim his 19th win of the season. The Red Bull Racing star will start alongside Charles Leclerc.

A long season is drawing to a close and the GP in Abu Dhabi is the final highlight of the season for fans. Max Verstappen has secured the best starting position by setting the fastest time in qualifying. The Formula 1 champion will start from pole position and has the chance to take his 19th win of the season.

Charles Leclerc will start alongside the Red Bull Racing star in the Ferrari. Behind them, Oscar Piastri and George Russell are waiting for their chance. Lando Norris, Yuki Tsunoda, Fernando Alonso, Nico Hülkenberg, Sergio Pérez and Pierre Gasly follow in the other top 10 places.

The starting grid is completed by Lewis Hamilton, Esteban Ocon, Lance Stroll, Alex Albon, Daniel Ricciardo, Carlos Sainz, Kevin Magnussen, Valtteri Bottas, Zhou Guanyu and Logan Sargeant. You can find out who will come out on top and secure the final GP victory of the season in the live ticker here.