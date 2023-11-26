Charles (Ferrari/2nd) sad: "I missed my goal"

30th podium finish for Monegasque Charles Leclerc at the World Championship finale in Abu Dhabi on the Yas Marina Circuit (the same number as Juan Pablo Montoya): The Ferrari driver crosses the finish line just under 18 seconds behind winner Max Verstappen to claim his sixth podium finish of the season.

However, Leclerc is struggling with his fate, as the five-time GP winner knows that he was unable to realise his plan for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as he had hoped.

Leclerc came up with a bold plan shortly before the end of the world championship finale: let Red Bull Racing driver Sergio Pérez pass and pull away, giving up second place for the Mexican for a short time, in the hope that "Checo" would pull away far enough for a five-second penalty on George Russell to evaporate, Leclerc would move forward again, but Pérez would finish ahead of Russell, so that Ferrari would have finished second in the world championship, not Mercedes.

But it didn't work out that way: Pérez crossed the finish line, but was immediately put back in the automatic system not only behind Leclerc, but also behind Russell. Mercedes therefore finished second in the Constructors' Cup, three points ahead of Ferrari.



Charles Leclerc was fighting back tears at the finish: "The plan came about quite spontaneously after we heard about the penalty for Pérez. So I thought I'd let Pérez slip past. I gave him a slipstream and he gratefully accepted, but the bottom line was that it wasn't enough."



A look at the result shows: Just a little more than a second was missing, then Leclerc's cunning plan would have worked!



Charles: "It's a shame that it didn't work out with second place for Ferrari, I missed my target for the day and I'm sad."



"On the other hand, I have nothing to blame myself for: We drove a great quali and a strong race, I don't know what I could have done better to still secure second place at the end for Ferrari."



"We haven't had an easy year, but I'm proud of how Ferrari reacted to the difficulties in the first part of the season. Everyone rolled up their sleeves even further and we became more competitive again as the season progressed. That gives me courage for the future."



Shortly after the start, Leclerc boldly showed his Ferrari nose alongside Max Verstappen, but Charles played it down: "Of course I tried, but Max would have easily caught me again later if I had been able to take the lead."



"It was obvious that Verstappen had more speed than us, and I didn't want to try anything with the break, because I had to get a top result."



"I focussed my race entirely on Mercedes, but it wasn't meant to be, too bad, too bad."





Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 1:27:27.980 h

02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +17.993 sec

03. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +20.328

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +21.453

05. Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +24.284

06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +31.487

07. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +39.512

08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +43.088

09th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +44.424

10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +55.632

11th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +56.229

12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:06.373 min

13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:10.360

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.184

15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:23.696

16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.791

17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:29.422

18th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1.lap

19th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

20th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap





World Championship standings (after 22 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 575 points

02nd Pérez 285

03. Hamilton 234

04 Alonso 206

05th Leclerc 206

06th Norris 205

07th Sainz 200

08. Russell 175

09th Piastri 97

10th Stroll 74

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 17

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 860 points

02. Mercedes 409

03. Ferrari 406

04. McLaren 302

05. Aston Martin 280

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 25

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12