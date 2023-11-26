George Russell (Mercedes/3rd): "Totally out of his depth"
Third place for 25-year-old Englishman George Russell at the World Championship finale in Abu Dhabi means second place in the Constructors' Cup for Mercedes-Benz. The 2022 Brazil winner put in a very strong performance in the last race of the year and is visibly pleased with himself - but also exhausted.
"I'm totally shattered," admits the Briton, visibly shaken. "I realised how important this third place is for our team. I wouldn't have given in for anything in the world. I haven't felt at my best for a fortnight, I've hardly slept in a few nights, and I'm honestly quite winded at the moment."
"But at the same time, I'm also really proud that we defended this second place in the manufacturers' championship against Ferrari. It's hard to put into words how much that means to me. I know how hard our team has worked at the two plants in Brackley and Brixworth during this difficult year."
"The fight against Pérez was tough, I had to fight hard for this result. We were well informed about the whole situation in the race, i.e. how everything was going in the championship battle, but Pérez seemed to appear out of nowhere at the front. I had nothing to offer in terms of speed, but of course I also wanted to sell my skin as dearly as possible."
"Towards the end, my tyres were pretty deflated. But the bottom line is that it doesn't matter now, we have second place in the dry. And I can't believe that this is only my second podium finish of the year, after third place in Spain. But it's an extremely important podium finish for the whole team and we're going to have a few drinks tonight!"
"I feel a huge sense of relief: that the race is over, because it was very stressful in my condition, that we've secured second place, that I was able to end a disappointing season with a highlight."
Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 1:27:27.980 h
02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +17.993 sec
03. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +20.328
04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +21.453
05. Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +24.284
06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +31.487
07. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +39.512
08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +43.088
09th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +44.424
10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +55.632
11th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +56.229
12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:06.373 min
13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:10.360
14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.184
15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:23.696
16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.791
17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:29.422
18th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1.lap
19th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
20th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
World Championship standings (after 22 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 575 points
02nd Pérez 285
03. Hamilton 234
04 Alonso 206
05th Leclerc 206
06th Norris 205
07th Sainz 200
08. Russell 175
09th Piastri 97
10th Stroll 74
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 17
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 860 points
02. Mercedes 409
03. Ferrari 406
04. McLaren 302
05. Aston Martin 280
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 25
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12