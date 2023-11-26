George Russell (Mercedes/3rd): "Totally out of his depth"

Third place for 25-year-old Englishman George Russell at the World Championship finale in Abu Dhabi means second place in the Constructors' Cup for Mercedes-Benz. The 2022 Brazil winner put in a very strong performance in the last race of the year and is visibly pleased with himself - but also exhausted.

"I'm totally shattered," admits the Briton, visibly shaken. "I realised how important this third place is for our team. I wouldn't have given in for anything in the world. I haven't felt at my best for a fortnight, I've hardly slept in a few nights, and I'm honestly quite winded at the moment."

"But at the same time, I'm also really proud that we defended this second place in the manufacturers' championship against Ferrari. It's hard to put into words how much that means to me. I know how hard our team has worked at the two plants in Brackley and Brixworth during this difficult year."

"The fight against Pérez was tough, I had to fight hard for this result. We were well informed about the whole situation in the race, i.e. how everything was going in the championship battle, but Pérez seemed to appear out of nowhere at the front. I had nothing to offer in terms of speed, but of course I also wanted to sell my skin as dearly as possible."



"Towards the end, my tyres were pretty deflated. But the bottom line is that it doesn't matter now, we have second place in the dry. And I can't believe that this is only my second podium finish of the year, after third place in Spain. But it's an extremely important podium finish for the whole team and we're going to have a few drinks tonight!"



"I feel a huge sense of relief: that the race is over, because it was very stressful in my condition, that we've secured second place, that I was able to end a disappointing season with a highlight."





Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 1:27:27.980 h

02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +17.993 sec

03. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +20.328

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +21.453

05. Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +24.284

06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +31.487

07. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +39.512

08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +43.088

09th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +44.424

10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +55.632

11th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +56.229

12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:06.373 min

13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:10.360

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.184

15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:23.696

16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.791

17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:29.422

18th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1.lap

19th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

20th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap





World Championship standings (after 22 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 575 points

02nd Pérez 285

03. Hamilton 234

04 Alonso 206

05th Leclerc 206

06th Norris 205

07th Sainz 200

08. Russell 175

09th Piastri 97

10th Stroll 74

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 17

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 860 points

02. Mercedes 409

03. Ferrari 406

04. McLaren 302

05. Aston Martin 280

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 25

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12