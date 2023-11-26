Max Verstappen: "That's the most important thing to me"
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
What a season Max Verstappen has had: The 26-year-old Dutchman has pulverised several Formula 1 records on his way to his third world championship title and beyond.
19 wins this season (in 22 races), 1003 leading laps, 21 podium finishes, title won six races before the end, ten wins in a row, 575 championship points in one season, three races won in the same year in the same country (USA - Miami, Austin, Las Vegas), 13 races won from pole, one win despite six pit stops (Zandvoort), biggest gap to second in the championship (290 points), most races in a row as championship leader, namely 38, since Spain 2022 - all records.
Max Verstappen says: "It's all down to this fabulous racing car that my team has built for me. When you have a car that gives you so much confidence, it's easier to drive it fast."
"What an incredible year! I realise that topping a season like this will be very, very difficult, even for us. So it's all the more important that we take a deep breath and look back after a long, exhausting season - and then we can all be very proud of this wonderful year."
"It was a good race, considering that we didn't really know what to expect. We hardly had any meaningful findings in the endurance runs, so I approached it rather cautiously. I wanted to avoid destroying my tyres at all costs."
"The medium-hard tyres in the first GP section weren't that great, but things went better on the hard compound and I was able to extend my lead lap after lap. The car felt good."
How close was it on the first lap against Charles Leclerc? Max continued: "We had a short, crisp duel, he surprised me with his attack in turn 6, that was a cool manoeuvre. But I knew that it wouldn't jeopardise everything, because for him it was about the manufacturers' championship."
More than 1000 laps in the lead - what does Max think of this astonishing figure? Verstappen: "Of course the engineers had drawn my attention to it. And we time the pit stop so that we have a good chance of achieving that."
What will Max remember most from this season? "It's not even all the numbers and victories. What means the most to me is the fantastic team spirit. Of course, as a racer you always want to have a fast car, but it's almost more important to me that you're in a good working environment and feel comfortable. And I have the privilege of working in a fabulous team."
Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 1:27:27.980 h
02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +17.993 sec
03. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +20.328
04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +21.453
05. Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +24.284
06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +31.487
07. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +39.512
08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +43.088
09th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +44.424
10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +55.632
11th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +56.229
12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:06.373 min
13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:10.360
14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.184
15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:23.696
16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.791
17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:29.422
18th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1.lap
19th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
20th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
World Championship standings (after 22 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 575 points
02nd Pérez 285
03. Hamilton 234
04 Alonso 206
05th Leclerc 206
06th Norris 205
07th Sainz 200
08. Russell 175
09th Piastri 97
10th Stroll 74
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 17
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 860 points
02. Mercedes 409
03. Ferrari 406
04. McLaren 302
05. Aston Martin 280
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 25
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12