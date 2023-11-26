Max Verstappen: "That's the most important thing to me"

What a season Max Verstappen has had: The 26-year-old Dutchman has pulverised several Formula 1 records on his way to his third world championship title and beyond.

19 wins this season (in 22 races), 1003 leading laps, 21 podium finishes, title won six races before the end, ten wins in a row, 575 championship points in one season, three races won in the same year in the same country (USA - Miami, Austin, Las Vegas), 13 races won from pole, one win despite six pit stops (Zandvoort), biggest gap to second in the championship (290 points), most races in a row as championship leader, namely 38, since Spain 2022 - all records.

Max Verstappen says: "It's all down to this fabulous racing car that my team has built for me. When you have a car that gives you so much confidence, it's easier to drive it fast."

"What an incredible year! I realise that topping a season like this will be very, very difficult, even for us. So it's all the more important that we take a deep breath and look back after a long, exhausting season - and then we can all be very proud of this wonderful year."



"It was a good race, considering that we didn't really know what to expect. We hardly had any meaningful findings in the endurance runs, so I approached it rather cautiously. I wanted to avoid destroying my tyres at all costs."



"The medium-hard tyres in the first GP section weren't that great, but things went better on the hard compound and I was able to extend my lead lap after lap. The car felt good."



How close was it on the first lap against Charles Leclerc? Max continued: "We had a short, crisp duel, he surprised me with his attack in turn 6, that was a cool manoeuvre. But I knew that it wouldn't jeopardise everything, because for him it was about the manufacturers' championship."



More than 1000 laps in the lead - what does Max think of this astonishing figure? Verstappen: "Of course the engineers had drawn my attention to it. And we time the pit stop so that we have a good chance of achieving that."



What will Max remember most from this season? "It's not even all the numbers and victories. What means the most to me is the fantastic team spirit. Of course, as a racer you always want to have a fast car, but it's almost more important to me that you're in a good working environment and feel comfortable. And I have the privilege of working in a fabulous team."





Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 1:27:27.980 h

02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +17.993 sec

03. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +20.328

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +21.453

05. Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +24.284

06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +31.487

07. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +39.512

08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +43.088

09th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +44.424

10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +55.632

11th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +56.229

12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:06.373 min

13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:10.360

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.184

15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:23.696

16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.791

17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:29.422

18th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1.lap

19th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

20th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap





World Championship standings (after 22 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 575 points

02nd Pérez 285

03. Hamilton 234

04 Alonso 206

05th Leclerc 206

06th Norris 205

07th Sainz 200

08. Russell 175

09th Piastri 97

10th Stroll 74

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 17

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 860 points

02. Mercedes 409

03. Ferrari 406

04. McLaren 302

05. Aston Martin 280

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 25

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12