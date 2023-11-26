Toto Wolff: "We have to be happy with it"

At the season finale in Abu Dhabi, Mercedes prevailed over Ferrari in the battle for second place in the constructors' championship. Team Principal Toto Wolff emphasised: "This day feels like a victory."

In the end, third and ninth places for George Russell and Lewis Hamilton in Abu Dhabi were enough for the Mercedes team to prevail over Ferrari in the battle for second place in the constructors' championship. Three points made the difference. Russell crossed the finish line in fourth place, but was able to celebrate third place because Sergio Pérez was handed a five-second time penalty for a collision with Lando Norris.

Team boss Toto Wolff was delighted with the 25-year-old's performance. He enthused: "It was a great end to the battle for second place. George drove an exceptional race. I think Charles Leclerc showed real sportsmanship in the end by not trying to slow George down. These were two great teams and two great friends who fought to the end."

When asked how stressed he had been, Wolff could not resist a reference to the painful 2021 World Championship final. "I wasn't stressed, I've only really been stressed once in my Formula 1 career so far, and that was here a few years ago," he explained, referring to losing the world championship title that season.

"We were fighting for second place, and in some ways it went really well for us as a team and the many employees. But we mustn't forget that it was about second place. At the end of the day, we are racers. And as such, we have to be happy with it. This day feels like a victory. But as a racer, you always want more. But today we have won in a way," added Wolff.

Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 1:27:27.980 h

02. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +17.993 sec

03. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +20.328

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +21.453

05. Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +24.284

06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +31.487

07. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +39.512

08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +43.088

09th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +44.424

10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +55.632

11th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +56.229

12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:06.373 min

13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:10.360

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.184

15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:23.696

16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.791

17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:29.422

18th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1.lap

19th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

20th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap





World Championship standings (after 22 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 575 points

02nd Pérez 285

03. Hamilton 234

04 Alonso 206

05th Leclerc 206

06th Norris 205

07th Sainz 200

08. Russell 175

09th Piastri 97

10th Stroll 74

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 17

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 860 points

02. Mercedes 409

03. Ferrari 406

04. McLaren 302

05. Aston Martin 280

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 25

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12