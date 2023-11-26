Toto Wolff: "We have to be happy with it"
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
In the end, third and ninth places for George Russell and Lewis Hamilton in Abu Dhabi were enough for the Mercedes team to prevail over Ferrari in the battle for second place in the constructors' championship. Three points made the difference. Russell crossed the finish line in fourth place, but was able to celebrate third place because Sergio Pérez was handed a five-second time penalty for a collision with Lando Norris.
Team boss Toto Wolff was delighted with the 25-year-old's performance. He enthused: "It was a great end to the battle for second place. George drove an exceptional race. I think Charles Leclerc showed real sportsmanship in the end by not trying to slow George down. These were two great teams and two great friends who fought to the end."
When asked how stressed he had been, Wolff could not resist a reference to the painful 2021 World Championship final. "I wasn't stressed, I've only really been stressed once in my Formula 1 career so far, and that was here a few years ago," he explained, referring to losing the world championship title that season.
"We were fighting for second place, and in some ways it went really well for us as a team and the many employees. But we mustn't forget that it was about second place. At the end of the day, we are racers. And as such, we have to be happy with it. This day feels like a victory. But as a racer, you always want more. But today we have won in a way," added Wolff.
Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 1:27:27.980 h
02. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +17.993 sec
03. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +20.328
04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +21.453
05. Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +24.284
06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +31.487
07. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +39.512
08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +43.088
09th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +44.424
10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +55.632
11th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +56.229
12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:06.373 min
13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:10.360
14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.184
15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:23.696
16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.791
17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:29.422
18th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1.lap
19th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
20th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
World Championship standings (after 22 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 575 points
02nd Pérez 285
03. Hamilton 234
04 Alonso 206
05th Leclerc 206
06th Norris 205
07th Sainz 200
08. Russell 175
09th Piastri 97
10th Stroll 74
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 17
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 860 points
02. Mercedes 409
03. Ferrari 406
04. McLaren 302
05. Aston Martin 280
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 25
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12