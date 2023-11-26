Lando Norris on Sergio Pérez: "Totally reckless!"
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Pérez pushed hard past Lando Norris in the battle for 4th place, contact. Lando immediately complained on the radio: "He drove into me."
Sergio immediately complained on the radio: "He drove into me." Pérez gave up the position, but then went past again, this time clean as a whistle and without discussion. Norris continued to moan: "That's dangerous driving, he had so much space."
The FIA imposed a five-second penalty on Sergio Pérez. The Mexican wondered on the radio: "Why am I being penalised? I was in front."
Interesting fact: When Lewis Hamilton bumped Alpine driver Pierre Gasly, the race police did not penalise him.
After the Grand Prix, Lando Norris levelled serious accusations. The Englishman says: "That was totally reckless of Sergio. I tried to give him space, but he just drove into me. I don't know what he was thinking."
Norris is not satisfied with his race. "I thought we would show more. I would have needed more speed to put the drivers in front of me under pressure. The difference wasn't big, maybe one or two tenths, but that's enough to be at the back. That's not easy to digest."
"I'm not happy with the result, but I'm at peace with myself. I don't think I could have got more out of this race. We also had a less than ideal tyre change."
The left rear tyre had to be changed twice.
Norris continued: "Maybe I could have caught George Russell. But that wouldn't have made much difference. I'm very pleased with the progress McLaren has made this season. And we know in which areas we need to improve further."
The McLaren was good in medium and fast corners, but the car was less suited to slow corners. This is to be changed with the model for the 2024 season.
