Lando Norris on Sergio Pérez: "Totally reckless!"

McLaren driver Lando Norris and Red Bull Racing driver Sergio Pérez clashed at the world championship finale in Abu Dhabi, and naturally each is convinced the other is at fault.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Pérez pushed hard past Lando Norris in the battle for 4th place, contact. Lando immediately complained on the radio: "He drove into me."

Sergio immediately complained on the radio: "He drove into me." Pérez gave up the position, but then went past again, this time clean as a whistle and without discussion. Norris continued to moan: "That's dangerous driving, he had so much space."

The FIA imposed a five-second penalty on Sergio Pérez. The Mexican wondered on the radio: "Why am I being penalised? I was in front."

Interesting fact: When Lewis Hamilton bumped Alpine driver Pierre Gasly, the race police did not penalise him.

After the Grand Prix, Lando Norris levelled serious accusations. The Englishman says: "That was totally reckless of Sergio. I tried to give him space, but he just drove into me. I don't know what he was thinking."



Norris is not satisfied with his race. "I thought we would show more. I would have needed more speed to put the drivers in front of me under pressure. The difference wasn't big, maybe one or two tenths, but that's enough to be at the back. That's not easy to digest."



"I'm not happy with the result, but I'm at peace with myself. I don't think I could have got more out of this race. We also had a less than ideal tyre change."



The left rear tyre had to be changed twice.



Norris continued: "Maybe I could have caught George Russell. But that wouldn't have made much difference. I'm very pleased with the progress McLaren has made this season. And we know in which areas we need to improve further."



The McLaren was good in medium and fast corners, but the car was less suited to slow corners. This is to be changed with the model for the 2024 season.





Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 1:27:27.980 h

02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +17.993 sec

03. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +20.328

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +21.453

05. Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +24.284

06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +31.487

07. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +39.512

08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +43.088

09th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +44.424

10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +55.632

11th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +56.229

12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:06.373 min

13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:10.360

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.184

15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:23.696

16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.791

17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:29.422

18th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1.lap

19th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

20th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap





World Championship standings (after 22 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 575 points

02nd Pérez 285

03. Hamilton 234

04 Alonso 206

05th Leclerc 206

06th Norris 205

07th Sainz 200

08. Russell 175

09th Piastri 97

10th Stroll 74

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 17

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 860 points

02. Mercedes 409

03. Ferrari 406

04. McLaren 302

05. Aston Martin 280

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 25

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12