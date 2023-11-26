Fred Vasseur: "A good step for next year"
In the end, Ferrari was three points behind the Mercedes team, which secured second place in the constructors' championship at the world championship finale in Abu Dhabi. The racing team from Maranello went into the final showdown four points behind the German brand's works team and already knew before the race that it would be difficult to challenge Mercedes for second place overall.
Charles Leclerc did everything right with second place; at the start of the race he was still trying to get past leader Max Verstappen, but did not want to risk too much in the duel because he knew that there was a lot at stake. Carlos Sainz, who had to start the race from 16th position after a botched qualifying session and finished eighteenth, had no chance of scoring points.
Team Principal Fred Vasseur explained: "We could have been a bit more aggressive and tried to slow Russell down, but on the other hand we also wanted to end the season on a positive note, which was important for the team. The fact that we were able to finish second with Charles and end the season in this way is a good step for next year. That was the right choice."
Commenting on Sainz's modest race, the Frenchman said: "Carlos had a few problems with the pace and we had to send him back out onto the track on the hard tyres at the first stop. We only had a chance of scoring points if we'd had a red flag or at least a safety car period. It's a great pity for his side of the pit."
Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 1:27:02.624 h
02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +17.993 sec
03. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +20.328
04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +21.453
05. Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +24.284
06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +31.487
07. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +39.512
08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +43.088
09th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +44.424
10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +55.632
11th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +56.229
12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:06.373 min
13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:10.360
14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.184
15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:23.696
16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.791
17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:29.422
18th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1.lap
19th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
20th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
World Championship standings (after 22 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 575 points
02nd Pérez 285
03. Hamilton 234
04 Alonso 206
05th Leclerc 206
06th Norris 205
07th Sainz 200
08. Russell 175
09th Piastri 97
10th Stroll 74
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 17
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 860 points
02. Mercedes 409
03. Ferrari 406
04. McLaren 302
05. Aston Martin 280
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 25
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12