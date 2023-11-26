Fred Vasseur: "A good step for next year"

Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur suffered a defeat against Mercedes in Abu Dhabi in the battle for second place in the constructors' championship. Nevertheless, he also had a lot of positive things to say.

In the end, Ferrari was three points behind the Mercedes team, which secured second place in the constructors' championship at the world championship finale in Abu Dhabi. The racing team from Maranello went into the final showdown four points behind the German brand's works team and already knew before the race that it would be difficult to challenge Mercedes for second place overall.

Charles Leclerc did everything right with second place; at the start of the race he was still trying to get past leader Max Verstappen, but did not want to risk too much in the duel because he knew that there was a lot at stake. Carlos Sainz, who had to start the race from 16th position after a botched qualifying session and finished eighteenth, had no chance of scoring points.

Team Principal Fred Vasseur explained: "We could have been a bit more aggressive and tried to slow Russell down, but on the other hand we also wanted to end the season on a positive note, which was important for the team. The fact that we were able to finish second with Charles and end the season in this way is a good step for next year. That was the right choice."

Commenting on Sainz's modest race, the Frenchman said: "Carlos had a few problems with the pace and we had to send him back out onto the track on the hard tyres at the first stop. We only had a chance of scoring points if we'd had a red flag or at least a safety car period. It's a great pity for his side of the pit."

Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 1:27:02.624 h

02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +17.993 sec

03. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +20.328

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +21.453

05. Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +24.284

06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +31.487

07. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +39.512

08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +43.088

09th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +44.424

10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +55.632

11th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +56.229

12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:06.373 min

13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:10.360

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.184

15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:23.696

16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.791

17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:29.422

18th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1.lap

19th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

20th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap





World Championship standings (after 22 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 575 points

02nd Pérez 285

03. Hamilton 234

04 Alonso 206

05th Leclerc 206

06th Norris 205

07th Sainz 200

08. Russell 175

09th Piastri 97

10th Stroll 74

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 17

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 860 points

02. Mercedes 409

03. Ferrari 406

04. McLaren 302

05. Aston Martin 280

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 25

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12