Sergio Pérez: "The stewards were bad today"

Red Bull Racing rookie Sergio Pérez picked up a 5-second penalty in the final race in Abu Dhabi, which dropped him back to fourth place. The Mexican had clear words after the chequered flag fell.

Sergio Pérez had an unpleasant encounter with Lando Norris in the sixth corner of the Abu Dhabi GP, which did not result in a retirement, but a painful penalty. Pérez was penalised with a 5-second time penalty for causing the accident, which dropped him from second to fourth place. The Mexican showed little understanding for this.

On the radio, he described the stewards as a joke - for which he was summoned again after the race. On camera, the Mexican from the Red Bull Racing team was annoyed: "I think the stewards were bad today in my opinion. We've seen a lot worse, our tyres touched and Norris shortened, but I still got the penalty."

"You have to remember that if you come from behind and brake too late, you no longer have full control of the car. Lando knew I was there, he decided to turn in and our tyres touched. In my honest opinion, it was a normal racing incident," emphasised the championship runner-up once again.

And Pérez explained with a view to the rest of the race: "I don't know whether we could have implemented a one-stop strategy, we have to analyse this carefully and see whether we could have got through with just one tyre change. But apart from that, I'm very happy with the whole team, they did a great job."

Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 1:27:02.624 h

02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +17.993 sec

03. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +20.328

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +21.453

05. Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +24.284

06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +31.487

07. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +39.512

08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +43.088

09th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +44.424

10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +55.632

11th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +56.229

12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:06.373 min

13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:10.360

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.184

15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:23.696

16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.791

17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:29.422

18th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1.lap

19th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

20th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap





World Championship standings (after 22 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 575 points

02nd Pérez 285

03. Hamilton 234

04 Alonso 206

05th Leclerc 206

06th Norris 205

07th Sainz 200

08. Russell 175

09th Piastri 97

10th Stroll 74

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 17

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 860 points

02. Mercedes 409

03. Ferrari 406

04. McLaren 302

05. Aston Martin 280

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 25

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12