Sergio Pérez: "The stewards were bad today"
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Sergio Pérez had an unpleasant encounter with Lando Norris in the sixth corner of the Abu Dhabi GP, which did not result in a retirement, but a painful penalty. Pérez was penalised with a 5-second time penalty for causing the accident, which dropped him from second to fourth place. The Mexican showed little understanding for this.
On the radio, he described the stewards as a joke - for which he was summoned again after the race. On camera, the Mexican from the Red Bull Racing team was annoyed: "I think the stewards were bad today in my opinion. We've seen a lot worse, our tyres touched and Norris shortened, but I still got the penalty."
"You have to remember that if you come from behind and brake too late, you no longer have full control of the car. Lando knew I was there, he decided to turn in and our tyres touched. In my honest opinion, it was a normal racing incident," emphasised the championship runner-up once again.
And Pérez explained with a view to the rest of the race: "I don't know whether we could have implemented a one-stop strategy, we have to analyse this carefully and see whether we could have got through with just one tyre change. But apart from that, I'm very happy with the whole team, they did a great job."
Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 1:27:02.624 h
02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +17.993 sec
03. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +20.328
04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +21.453
05. Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +24.284
06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +31.487
07. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +39.512
08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +43.088
09th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +44.424
10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +55.632
11th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +56.229
12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:06.373 min
13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:10.360
14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.184
15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:23.696
16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.791
17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:29.422
18th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1.lap
19th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
20th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
World Championship standings (after 22 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 575 points
02nd Pérez 285
03. Hamilton 234
04 Alonso 206
05th Leclerc 206
06th Norris 205
07th Sainz 200
08. Russell 175
09th Piastri 97
10th Stroll 74
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 17
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 860 points
02. Mercedes 409
03. Ferrari 406
04. McLaren 302
05. Aston Martin 280
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 25
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12