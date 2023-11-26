Christian Horner: "We are all incredibly proud"

Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner was delighted with Max Verstappen's strong performance at the season finale in Abu Dhabi and the Milton Keynes-based team's 21st win of the season.

With his 19th win of the season, Max Verstappen gave the Red Bull Racing Team a worthy end to an exceptional year in which the team from Milton Keynes celebrated 21 out of 22 victories.

Only the road race in Singapore went to Ferrari star Carlos Sainz, the remaining victories were shared between Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez, with the former taking the lion's share with 19 triumphs.

Red Bull Racing celebrated the 113th GP triumph in the team's history in the desert, the seventh time Christian Horner's team has won on the desert circuit. Four times it was Max Verstappen who shone from the top step of the podium in Abu Dhabi, with Sebastian Vettel claiming three Abu Dhabi victories.

While Verstappen was still on his way back to the pits, the team boss explained over the radio: "Max, you've been absolutely outstanding this year. You've won 19 races and completed more than 1000 laps in the lead, you've had an incredible season."

"It's been an absolute privilege to watch you drive this car, which has been built by a brilliant team. We're all incredibly proud of you and this is a very special lap, so savour every moment and enjoy those last few metres in the RB19," added the Brit, audibly emotional.

Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 1:27:02.624 h

02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +17.993 sec

03. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +20.328

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +21.453

05. Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +24.284

06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +31.487

07. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +39.512

08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +43.088

09th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +44.424

10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +55.632

11th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +56.229

12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:06.373 min

13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:10.360

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.184

15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:23.696

16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.791

17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:29.422

18th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1.lap

19th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

20th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap





World Championship standings (after 22 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 575 points

02nd Pérez 285

03. Hamilton 234

04 Alonso 206

05th Leclerc 206

06th Norris 205

07th Sainz 200

08. Russell 175

09th Piastri 97

10th Stroll 74

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 17

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 860 points

02. Mercedes 409

03. Ferrari 406

04. McLaren 302

05. Aston Martin 280

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 25

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12