Christian Horner: "We are all incredibly proud"
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
With his 19th win of the season, Max Verstappen gave the Red Bull Racing Team a worthy end to an exceptional year in which the team from Milton Keynes celebrated 21 out of 22 victories.
Only the road race in Singapore went to Ferrari star Carlos Sainz, the remaining victories were shared between Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez, with the former taking the lion's share with 19 triumphs.
Red Bull Racing celebrated the 113th GP triumph in the team's history in the desert, the seventh time Christian Horner's team has won on the desert circuit. Four times it was Max Verstappen who shone from the top step of the podium in Abu Dhabi, with Sebastian Vettel claiming three Abu Dhabi victories.
While Verstappen was still on his way back to the pits, the team boss explained over the radio: "Max, you've been absolutely outstanding this year. You've won 19 races and completed more than 1000 laps in the lead, you've had an incredible season."
"It's been an absolute privilege to watch you drive this car, which has been built by a brilliant team. We're all incredibly proud of you and this is a very special lap, so savour every moment and enjoy those last few metres in the RB19," added the Brit, audibly emotional.
Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 1:27:02.624 h
02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +17.993 sec
03. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +20.328
04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +21.453
05. Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +24.284
06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +31.487
07. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +39.512
08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +43.088
09th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +44.424
10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +55.632
11th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +56.229
12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:06.373 min
13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:10.360
14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.184
15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:23.696
16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.791
17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:29.422
18th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1.lap
19th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
20th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
World Championship standings (after 22 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 575 points
02nd Pérez 285
03. Hamilton 234
04 Alonso 206
05th Leclerc 206
06th Norris 205
07th Sainz 200
08. Russell 175
09th Piastri 97
10th Stroll 74
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 17
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 860 points
02. Mercedes 409
03. Ferrari 406
04. McLaren 302
05. Aston Martin 280
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 25
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12