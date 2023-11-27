FIA turmoil at the Abu Dhabi finale: 10 teams warned
After the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, representatives of all ten Formula 1 teams had to appear before the race stewards. It had been brought to the attention of the stewards that all racing teams had violated the regulations at the World Championship finale on the Yas Marina Circuit.
This is what happened: FIA officials recognised that possibly all teams were in breach of the regulations regarding the wearing of eye protection. More precisely - goggles were not being worn and helmet visors were folded up.
Even during the race, this was criticised during pit stops by Mercedes, Alpine, Red Bull Racing, Williams and Alfa Romeo.
For the sake of simplicity, the FIA summoned all team representatives, as the team manager usually goes to the race police in such cases.
The race stewards came to the conclusion: "As it is not possible to prove a breach of the rules in all cases, we will refrain from imposing penalties. However, we would like to point out that all racing teams are obliged to ensure that their employees wear the prescribed eye protection at all times."
The lighting conditions at the Abu Dhabi round of the World Championship are unique: the race runs from day into night and the start is usually shortly before sunset. This can lead to some team members wearing tinted helmet visors - because the sun is still blinding - but visibility is not good as the race progresses. For this reason, some specialists simply open the visors. However, this does not comply with the regulations.
Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 1:27:02.624 h
02. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +17.993 sec
03. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +20.328
04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +21.453
05. Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +24.284
06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +31.487
07. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +39.512
08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +43.088
09th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +44.424
10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +55.632
11th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +56.229
12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:06.373 min
13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:10.360
14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.184
15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:23.696
16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.791
17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:29.422
18th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1.lap
19th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
20th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Final standings (22 races, 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 575 points
02nd Pérez 285
03. Hamilton 234
04 Alonso 206
05th Leclerc 206
06th Norris 205
07th Sainz 200
08. Russell 175
09th Piastri 97
10th Stroll 74
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 17
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 860 points
02. Mercedes 409
03. Ferrari 406
04. McLaren 302
05. Aston Martin 280
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 25
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12