FIA turmoil at the Abu Dhabi finale: 10 teams warned

Unusual procedure by the FIA's stewards after the world championship finale in Abu Dhabi: representatives of all ten racing teams were summoned to the Yas Marina Circuit - ten teams have been warned. What's going on?

After the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, representatives of all ten Formula 1 teams had to appear before the race stewards. It had been brought to the attention of the stewards that all racing teams had violated the regulations at the World Championship finale on the Yas Marina Circuit.

This is what happened: FIA officials recognised that possibly all teams were in breach of the regulations regarding the wearing of eye protection. More precisely - goggles were not being worn and helmet visors were folded up.

Even during the race, this was criticised during pit stops by Mercedes, Alpine, Red Bull Racing, Williams and Alfa Romeo.

For the sake of simplicity, the FIA summoned all team representatives, as the team manager usually goes to the race police in such cases.

The race stewards came to the conclusion: "As it is not possible to prove a breach of the rules in all cases, we will refrain from imposing penalties. However, we would like to point out that all racing teams are obliged to ensure that their employees wear the prescribed eye protection at all times."



The lighting conditions at the Abu Dhabi round of the World Championship are unique: the race runs from day into night and the start is usually shortly before sunset. This can lead to some team members wearing tinted helmet visors - because the sun is still blinding - but visibility is not good as the race progresses. For this reason, some specialists simply open the visors. However, this does not comply with the regulations.





Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 1:27:02.624 h

02. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +17.993 sec

03. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +20.328

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +21.453

05. Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +24.284

06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +31.487

07. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +39.512

08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +43.088

09th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +44.424

10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +55.632

11th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +56.229

12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:06.373 min

13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:10.360

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.184

15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:23.696

16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.791

17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:29.422

18th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1.lap

19th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

20th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap





Final standings (22 races, 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 575 points

02nd Pérez 285

03. Hamilton 234

04 Alonso 206

05th Leclerc 206

06th Norris 205

07th Sainz 200

08. Russell 175

09th Piastri 97

10th Stroll 74

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 17

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 860 points

02. Mercedes 409

03. Ferrari 406

04. McLaren 302

05. Aston Martin 280

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 25

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12