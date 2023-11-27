Helmut Marko: Verstappen better in all areas

This has never happened before in 73 years of the Formula 1 World Championship: 22 races, 21 victories for one team. Red Bull Racing has pulverised numerous records with Max Verstappen, and Red Bull motorsport consultant Dr Helmut Marko looks back on the past nine months with a great deal of pride, but also humility.

The 80-year-old Austrian says: "The tremendous success this season is something we never hoped for or dreamed of. This season has topped everything we've achieved so far. It's a shame - it's a year after the death of Dietrich Mateschitz - that he couldn't live to see this triumph and incredible performance."

Max Verstappen dominated the season like no driver ever before: 22 races, 21 podium finishes, 19 victories. Le Mans winner Helmut Marko continues: "Max has improved in all areas. The cornerstone of his success is his absolute will to win, he can go to the limit in every situation. He does this with aplomb and ease. He has taken a decisive step in tyre management. He can drive at the limit without overstretching the tyres. He literally reads how far he can go. We haven't seen Max at his peak yet."

Where can Verstappen get even stronger? Marko from Graz says: "Every now and then he gets a bit impatient when the car isn't exactly to his liking. In the race, he drives confidently and no longer fights when it's not necessary. He becomes even faster and takes more care of the material. That gives him another advantage. I would never have thought it possible, so I don't see any limits to the top."



But Verstappen would also be at a loss without a good car. Dr Marko praises the work of Red Bull Racing and Honda: "Thanks go to all the employees in England, but also to Honda, who have created an incredibly competitive and stable engine. It only works as a team when everyone works with passion and dedication. That's what characterises our team."





Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 1:27:02.624 h

02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +17.993 sec

03. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +20.328

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +21.453

05. Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +24.284

06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +31.487

07. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +39.512

08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +43.088

09th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +44.424

10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +55.632

11th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +56.229

12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:06.373 min

13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:10.360

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.184

15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:23.696

16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.791

17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:29.422

18th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1 lap

19th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

20th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap





Final standings (22 races, 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 575 points

02nd Pérez 285

03. Hamilton 234

04 Alonso 206

05th Leclerc 206

06th Norris 205

07th Sainz 200

08. Russell 175

09th Piastri 97

10th Stroll 74

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 17

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 860 points

02. Mercedes 409

03. Ferrari 406

04. McLaren 302

05. Aston Martin 280

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 25

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12