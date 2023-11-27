Helmut Marko: Verstappen better in all areas
This has never happened before in 73 years of the Formula 1 World Championship: 22 races, 21 victories for one team. Red Bull Racing has pulverised numerous records with Max Verstappen, and Red Bull motorsport consultant Dr Helmut Marko looks back on the past nine months with a great deal of pride, but also humility.
The 80-year-old Austrian says: "The tremendous success this season is something we never hoped for or dreamed of. This season has topped everything we've achieved so far. It's a shame - it's a year after the death of Dietrich Mateschitz - that he couldn't live to see this triumph and incredible performance."
Max Verstappen dominated the season like no driver ever before: 22 races, 21 podium finishes, 19 victories. Le Mans winner Helmut Marko continues: "Max has improved in all areas. The cornerstone of his success is his absolute will to win, he can go to the limit in every situation. He does this with aplomb and ease. He has taken a decisive step in tyre management. He can drive at the limit without overstretching the tyres. He literally reads how far he can go. We haven't seen Max at his peak yet."
Where can Verstappen get even stronger? Marko from Graz says: "Every now and then he gets a bit impatient when the car isn't exactly to his liking. In the race, he drives confidently and no longer fights when it's not necessary. He becomes even faster and takes more care of the material. That gives him another advantage. I would never have thought it possible, so I don't see any limits to the top."
But Verstappen would also be at a loss without a good car. Dr Marko praises the work of Red Bull Racing and Honda: "Thanks go to all the employees in England, but also to Honda, who have created an incredibly competitive and stable engine. It only works as a team when everyone works with passion and dedication. That's what characterises our team."
Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 1:27:02.624 h
02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +17.993 sec
03. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +20.328
04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +21.453
05. Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +24.284
06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +31.487
07. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +39.512
08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +43.088
09th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +44.424
10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +55.632
11th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +56.229
12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:06.373 min
13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:10.360
14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.184
15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:23.696
16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.791
17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:29.422
18th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1 lap
19th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
20th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Final standings (22 races, 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 575 points
02nd Pérez 285
03. Hamilton 234
04 Alonso 206
05th Leclerc 206
06th Norris 205
07th Sainz 200
08. Russell 175
09th Piastri 97
10th Stroll 74
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 17
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 860 points
02. Mercedes 409
03. Ferrari 406
04. McLaren 302
05. Aston Martin 280
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 25
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12