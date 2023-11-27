Lewis Hamilton to Fernando Alonso: That was on purpose!
Lewis Hamilton spoke angrily on the radio during the Abu Dhabi GP. "He let me down!" said the seven-time world champion about a manoeuvre by his long-time rival Fernando Alonso.
In English, racing drivers call this a "brake test" - deliberately stepping off the accelerator or even braking to trap the driver behind. Such an action is not only forbidden, it can also quickly become an own goal: If there is a collision, the car in front can be damaged in the same way as the car in pursuit.
In any case, it was noticeable that Alonso, coming out of the pits after a tyre change, looked to the right, then had his Aston Martin race car carried to the right and slowed down significantly before turn 5.
Hamilton did not want to pour petrol on the fire after the race about his comments on the radio. All he had to say about the hairy incident was: "Well, we're 300 or 400 metres before the corner and we're doing 280 mph. And suddenly he slows down so drastically."
But there may have been a completely different reason for Alonso's action. At that point is the so-called "DRS detection line", a measuring point that specifies which car is where in order to be allowed to open the rear wing to attack on the following straight.
Alonso moved to the right and probably wanted to let Hamilton pass on the left so that he himself could enjoy the flat wing on the straight - instead of being attacked himself.
Race historians know: Alonso had already performed such a manoeuvre against Hamilton ten years ago in Canada - back then in a Ferrari, he also dropped behind Hamilton's Mercedes in Montreal in order to then be able to attack himself.
The 32-time GP winner Alonso on the night of Abu Dhabi: "I finished ahead of Lewis on both occasions, so I guess that's okay."
When asked what he had to say about Lewis Hamilton's accusation, the Asturian said: "Nothing. It's clear that Lewis is very clever and understands the sport through and through. He has a lot of experience. But I have even more."
The race stewards recognised no reason for an investigation.
Fernando Alonso finished seventh in the world championship finale, Lewis Hamilton ninth.
Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 1:27:02.624 h
02. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +17.993 sec
03. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +20.328
04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +21.453
05. Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +24.284
06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +31.487
07. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +39.512
08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +43.088
09th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +44.424
10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +55.632
11th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +56.229
12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:06.373 min
13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:10.360
14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.184
15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:23.696
16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.791
17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:29.422
18th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1 lap
19th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
20th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Final standings (22 races, 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 575 points
02nd Pérez 285
03. Hamilton 234
04 Alonso 206
05th Leclerc 206
06th Norris 205
07th Sainz 200
08. Russell 175
09th Piastri 97
10th Stroll 74
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 17
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 860 points
02. Mercedes 409
03. Ferrari 406
04. McLaren 302
05. Aston Martin 280
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 25
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12