Lewis Hamilton to Fernando Alonso: That was on purpose!

Lewis Hamilton spoke angrily on the radio during the Abu Dhabi GP. "He let me down!" said the seven-time world champion about a manoeuvre by his long-time rival Fernando Alonso.

In English, racing drivers call this a "brake test" - deliberately stepping off the accelerator or even braking to trap the driver behind. Such an action is not only forbidden, it can also quickly become an own goal: If there is a collision, the car in front can be damaged in the same way as the car in pursuit.

In any case, it was noticeable that Alonso, coming out of the pits after a tyre change, looked to the right, then had his Aston Martin race car carried to the right and slowed down significantly before turn 5.

Hamilton did not want to pour petrol on the fire after the race about his comments on the radio. All he had to say about the hairy incident was: "Well, we're 300 or 400 metres before the corner and we're doing 280 mph. And suddenly he slows down so drastically."

But there may have been a completely different reason for Alonso's action. At that point is the so-called "DRS detection line", a measuring point that specifies which car is where in order to be allowed to open the rear wing to attack on the following straight.



Alonso moved to the right and probably wanted to let Hamilton pass on the left so that he himself could enjoy the flat wing on the straight - instead of being attacked himself.



Race historians know: Alonso had already performed such a manoeuvre against Hamilton ten years ago in Canada - back then in a Ferrari, he also dropped behind Hamilton's Mercedes in Montreal in order to then be able to attack himself.



The 32-time GP winner Alonso on the night of Abu Dhabi: "I finished ahead of Lewis on both occasions, so I guess that's okay."



When asked what he had to say about Lewis Hamilton's accusation, the Asturian said: "Nothing. It's clear that Lewis is very clever and understands the sport through and through. He has a lot of experience. But I have even more."



The race stewards recognised no reason for an investigation.



Fernando Alonso finished seventh in the world championship finale, Lewis Hamilton ninth.





Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 1:27:02.624 h

02. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +17.993 sec

03. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +20.328

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +21.453

05. Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +24.284

06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +31.487

07. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +39.512

08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +43.088

09th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +44.424

10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +55.632

11th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +56.229

12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:06.373 min

13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:10.360

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.184

15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:23.696

16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.791

17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:29.422

18th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1 lap

19th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

20th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap





Final standings (22 races, 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 575 points

02nd Pérez 285

03. Hamilton 234

04 Alonso 206

05th Leclerc 206

06th Norris 205

07th Sainz 200

08. Russell 175

09th Piastri 97

10th Stroll 74

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 17

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 860 points

02. Mercedes 409

03. Ferrari 406

04. McLaren 302

05. Aston Martin 280

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 25

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12