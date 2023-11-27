Jos Verstappen: "Max wants his peace and quiet now"

The season could not have ended better for Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing: 54th GP win for Max, his 19th in this fabulous 2023 season, in which Red Bull Racing only had to admit defeat once in 22 Grands Prix - that is, Carlos Sainz won with Ferrari in Singapore.

Jos Verstappen accompanied his son to Abu Dhabi. The 51-year-old Jos, who competed in 107 Formula 1 World Championship races himself from Brazil 1994 to Japan 2003, looks back on the 2023 season: "This year is already very strong. Max was 100 per cent in every race and didn't let setbacks get him down. Like at the Yas Marina Circuit on Saturday - the car's handling was difficult in the third practice session, but it went perfectly in qualifying. That is Max's strength, but also that of his race engineers. They understand what he needs and that's great."

After 22 Grands Prix and 6 sprints, even three-time champion Verstappen can now take a deep breath. Jos Verstappen says to his colleagues at Sky: "For Max, winter means that he eats and drinks what he wants and that he can switch off from Formula 1. That's important to recharge his batteries. He wants to have some peace and quiet now and not talk about Formula 1. Training will then be intensified again in mid-January."



Jos Verstappen does not sense any general Formula 1 fatigue: "Max is certainly not tired. But he is happy that this season is over. It hasn't been easy, and many in the team are a little ill because of the stresses and strains, especially recently with five races in six weeks on three continents."



With regard to the 2024 season, Jos says: "24 races are too much for me anyway. I don't know when it will be too much for Max. But he will definitely fulfil his contract."



His contract with Red Bull Racing runs until the end of 2028.





Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 1:27:02.624 h

02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +17.993 sec

03. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +20.328

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +21.453

05. Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +24.284

06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +31.487

07. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +39.512

08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +43.088

09th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +44.424

10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +55.632

11th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +56.229

12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:06.373 min

13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:10.360

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.184

15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:23.696

16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.791

17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:29.422

18th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1 lap

19th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

20th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap





Final standings (22 races, 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 575 points

02nd Pérez 285

03. Hamilton 234

04 Alonso 206

05th Leclerc 206

06th Norris 205

07th Sainz 200

08. Russell 175

09th Piastri 97

10th Stroll 74

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 17

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 860 points

02. Mercedes 409

03. Ferrari 406

04. McLaren 302

05. Aston Martin 280

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 25

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12