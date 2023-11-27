Jos Verstappen: "Max wants his peace and quiet now"
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
The season could not have ended better for Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing: 54th GP win for Max, his 19th in this fabulous 2023 season, in which Red Bull Racing only had to admit defeat once in 22 Grands Prix - that is, Carlos Sainz won with Ferrari in Singapore.
Jos Verstappen accompanied his son to Abu Dhabi. The 51-year-old Jos, who competed in 107 Formula 1 World Championship races himself from Brazil 1994 to Japan 2003, looks back on the 2023 season: "This year is already very strong. Max was 100 per cent in every race and didn't let setbacks get him down. Like at the Yas Marina Circuit on Saturday - the car's handling was difficult in the third practice session, but it went perfectly in qualifying. That is Max's strength, but also that of his race engineers. They understand what he needs and that's great."
After 22 Grands Prix and 6 sprints, even three-time champion Verstappen can now take a deep breath. Jos Verstappen says to his colleagues at Sky: "For Max, winter means that he eats and drinks what he wants and that he can switch off from Formula 1. That's important to recharge his batteries. He wants to have some peace and quiet now and not talk about Formula 1. Training will then be intensified again in mid-January."
Jos Verstappen does not sense any general Formula 1 fatigue: "Max is certainly not tired. But he is happy that this season is over. It hasn't been easy, and many in the team are a little ill because of the stresses and strains, especially recently with five races in six weeks on three continents."
With regard to the 2024 season, Jos says: "24 races are too much for me anyway. I don't know when it will be too much for Max. But he will definitely fulfil his contract."
His contract with Red Bull Racing runs until the end of 2028.
Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 1:27:02.624 h
02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +17.993 sec
03. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +20.328
04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +21.453
05. Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +24.284
06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +31.487
07. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +39.512
08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +43.088
09th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +44.424
10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +55.632
11th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +56.229
12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:06.373 min
13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:10.360
14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.184
15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:23.696
16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.791
17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:29.422
18th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1 lap
19th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
20th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Final standings (22 races, 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 575 points
02nd Pérez 285
03. Hamilton 234
04 Alonso 206
05th Leclerc 206
06th Norris 205
07th Sainz 200
08. Russell 175
09th Piastri 97
10th Stroll 74
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 17
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 860 points
02. Mercedes 409
03. Ferrari 406
04. McLaren 302
05. Aston Martin 280
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 25
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12