Formula 1 2023: What stands out and comes to mind when looking back

The 74th season of Formula 1 is history. It was characterised by records and dominance like rarely before. The Austrian national anthem was played 21 times in 22 races for the "Winning Constructor" Red Bull Racing, which means a success rate of over 95 per cent, even more than McLaren's 15/16 in 1988 (with six fewer races). Max Verstappen's title hat-trick was more or less a foregone conclusion at the halfway point of the season. Here is a personal review without any claim to completeness.

The mood of the maximalist

Well, mostly very good, which is no coincidence given his successes. Mr Verstappen could also be grumpy, see Singapore and Las Vegas in the run-up. And he shouldn't sing. His cover version of "Viva Las Vegas" on the run-out lap in Nevada was fitting, but sounded terrible. Probably poor quality on the radio. But still: luckily Max became a racing driver and not a boy singer. He could never have earned 40 million a year as an Elvis copy.

The frustration of the disappointed

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc have been considered title contenders for years and remained winless in 2023. Hamilton's last top podium finish was in Jeddah in autumn 2021 and Leclerc's was at the Red Bull Ring in July 2022. The following applies to both: 2024 can only get better. If the respective car improves and the team can prevent missteps. Preferably both.



The man on the rollercoaster

Sergio "Checo" Pérez. Acclaimed, written off, sorted out, sorted in, penalised, flawed, brilliant. And in the end, second in the world championship for the first time. Who would have lasted this season in his place?



Rising and fading stars

Oscar Piastri's has risen. Liam Lawson's certainly shone briefly, but he remains in row 2 in the Red Bull firmament. Burnt out? Well, Lance Stroll never really shone. Fernando Alonso's was given new brilliance. Alex Albon and Nico Hülkenberg also shone, if the German was only concerned with qualifying and not racing (not his fault). The new superstar? Günther Steiner. A South Tyrolean with an oddball manner, his own accent and plenty of emotion, this is a thoroughbred entertainer, and not just for the American market.



A Viennese grump

Toto Wolff was always - with the possible exception of Abu Dhabi 2021 and shortly afterwards - the model team boss. Always friendly, approachable, funny, analytical, in short: an ideal dialogue partner, even for journalists. The image has changed somewhat this year. Fierce criticism of his own employees ("This car doesn't deserve to win"), apologies, especially to superstar Lewis, about the drivability of the W14 E Performance model and then the eruption against a journalist in the Vegas press conference. After the pampering years of 2014 to 2020, Toto has to come to terms with a new situation, which he hasn't quite managed so far.



The anti-retiree

Helmut Marko, normally a point of contact for the media when it comes to Red Bull (Racing), did not want to give an assessment, outlook or review on his 80th birthday. Marko will enter his 16th year after reaching Austrian retirement age in 2024. When I asked him in 2012, after Vettel's third title, when he could imagine retiring, the doctor said: "Well, Vettel's and Horner's contracts expire at the end of 2014. That would be a good time." We learn that things usually turn out differently than many people think.



The true pensioner

Franz Tost is retiring after 18 years as the boss of Toro Rosso/AlphaTauri. The Tyrolean, described by employees and friends alike as a workhorse who switches on the lights in Faenza in the morning and switches them off in the evening, said in a conversation with me a year ago that he wanted to continue working for longer, that there was a lot to do. Now he has more time off.



In semi-retirement

Our Pensi ambassador is Josef Leberer. After 35 years in the hustle and bustle of Formula 1, it's obvious that at the age of 64, as a manual labourer, i.e. physio and masseur, you deserve a bit of peace and quiet. Sauber's decision to make him an ambassador is a well-deserved transition for the universally popular man from Salzburg.



The FIA's dilemma

When the individual Formula 1 committees, from the Technical Advisory Group to the Formula 1 Commission and the FIA World Council, sit together and constantly come up with new rules and regulations, things can quickly become a little confusing. The ones who suffer are the independent race stewards nominated by the FIA, who are penalised for having to implement the rules and regulations drafted by others. This can lead to ridicule in front of an audience of millions of spectators - see the "bad word of the year", track limits. And it can lead to bottomless injustice, such as Carlos Sainz being penalised after the manhole cover accident in Vegas. The fact that the regulations do not provide for force majeure for such an incident should be corrected.



Sport or business?

The illusion that Formula 1 is sport and technology and nothing else has been shattered this year at the latest. The maxim is a show suitable for TV and streaming, and the success of Formula 1 in the now three US races suggests that it is necessary - at least over there. Nobody will rebel against it as long as they can make money themselves. Even if the last employees are already physically and mentally exhausted before the end of the season. The merciless expansion of the calendar also fits in with this. There is no consideration for climatic conditions (keyword Qatar 2023) or intelligent scheduling.



The time of withdrawal

And now Formula 1 withdrawal? There is hope for any Formula 1 fans who are suffering from this: There are only 97 days from the 2023 World Championship finale in Abu Dhabi to the World Championship opener in Bahrain. The show must go on.