Carlos Sainz: Ferrari strategy based on the principle of hope
Singapore winner Carlos Sainz had to start the world championship finale in Abu Dhabi from 16th on the grid after the Spaniard was eliminated in the first qualifying segment to Ferrari's embarrassment.
The Italians then opted for an unusual strategy: they sent the Madrilenian into the race on hard tyres because they were relying on a one-stop strategy with the deployment of the safety car.
But a full safety car period did not and would not come, at some point the tyres on Sainz's car had had enough and the Italians gave the driver hard tyres again. This made it clear that Carlos would need a second stop either way, as the Formula 1 regulations stipulate that two different rubber compounds must be used in a Grand Prix.
On lap 57 of 58, by which time it was clear that no safety car was likely to appear, Sainz came in for the second stop, dropping out of the top ten to 18th place, the constructors' title for Ferrari gone, Sainz himself slipping to 7th place in the drivers' championship.
Sainz defends the Ferrari strategists' approach as follows: "We had nothing to lose from this grid position. A hard start was the right way to implement a one-stopper."
"But as so often this year, I had my hands full on hard tyres. I found myself behind opponents, the car was sliding too much, our calculations didn't work out. We then stayed on the track as long as possible to hope for a safety car period, but it didn't materialise."
Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 1:27:02.624 h
02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +17.993 sec
03. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +20.328
04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +21.453
05. Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +24.284
06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +31.487
07. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +39.512
08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +43.088
09th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +44.424
10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +55.632
11th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +56.229
12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:06.373 min
13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:10.360
14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.184
15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:23.696
16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.791
17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:29.422
18th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1 lap
19th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
20th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Final standings (22 races, 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 575 points
02nd Pérez 285
03. Hamilton 234
04 Alonso 206
05th Leclerc 206
06th Norris 205
07th Sainz 200
08. Russell 175
09th Piastri 97
10th Stroll 74
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 17
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 860 points
02. Mercedes 409
03. Ferrari 406
04. McLaren 302
05. Aston Martin 280
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 25
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12