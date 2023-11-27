Carlos Sainz: Ferrari strategy based on the principle of hope

An unusual move by Ferrari's race strategists: Carlos Sainz (16th on the grid) was sent out on hard tyres - the experts on the command post were expecting a safety car phase. But it never materialised.

Singapore winner Carlos Sainz had to start the world championship finale in Abu Dhabi from 16th on the grid after the Spaniard was eliminated in the first qualifying segment to Ferrari's embarrassment.

The Italians then opted for an unusual strategy: they sent the Madrilenian into the race on hard tyres because they were relying on a one-stop strategy with the deployment of the safety car.

But a full safety car period did not and would not come, at some point the tyres on Sainz's car had had enough and the Italians gave the driver hard tyres again. This made it clear that Carlos would need a second stop either way, as the Formula 1 regulations stipulate that two different rubber compounds must be used in a Grand Prix.

On lap 57 of 58, by which time it was clear that no safety car was likely to appear, Sainz came in for the second stop, dropping out of the top ten to 18th place, the constructors' title for Ferrari gone, Sainz himself slipping to 7th place in the drivers' championship.

Sainz defends the Ferrari strategists' approach as follows: "We had nothing to lose from this grid position. A hard start was the right way to implement a one-stopper."



"But as so often this year, I had my hands full on hard tyres. I found myself behind opponents, the car was sliding too much, our calculations didn't work out. We then stayed on the track as long as possible to hope for a safety car period, but it didn't materialise."





Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 1:27:02.624 h

02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +17.993 sec

03. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +20.328

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +21.453

05. Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +24.284

06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +31.487

07. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +39.512

08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +43.088

09th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +44.424

10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +55.632

11th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +56.229

12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:06.373 min

13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:10.360

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.184

15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:23.696

16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.791

17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:29.422

18th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1 lap

19th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

20th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap





Final standings (22 races, 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 575 points

02nd Pérez 285

03. Hamilton 234

04 Alonso 206

05th Leclerc 206

06th Norris 205

07th Sainz 200

08. Russell 175

09th Piastri 97

10th Stroll 74

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 17

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 860 points

02. Mercedes 409

03. Ferrari 406

04. McLaren 302

05. Aston Martin 280

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 25

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12