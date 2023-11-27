Yuki Tsunoda: GP led and no idea about it
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Great performance by the diminutive Yuki Tsunoda at the world championship finale in Abu Dhabi: The 23-year-old Japanese driver started the race from an excellent sixth place on the grid and - when the first wave of tyre changes began - emerged as the race leader on laps 18 to 22!
The Formula 1 statisticians wondered: Wait a minute, a Japanese driver leading a world championship race, has that ever happened before? Answer: Yes, it has, with the former BAR Honda driver and later Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato, who led for two laps in the 2004 European Grand Prix at the Nürburgring.
The gag on race leader Yuki Tsunoda: The Japanese driver didn't even realise that he was leading!
"I was stunned when I heard about it on the radio," admits Tsunoda, who ultimately finished eighth and ended the championship in 14th place. "When I think about the speed we had at the season opener in Bahrain, I would never have dared to dream that we would be in the lead at the world championship finale."
Tsunoda regrets: "I wanted to give team boss Franz Tost seventh place in the Constructors' Cup as a present. To do that, I would have had to finish in sixth place without Williams scoring a point. Unfortunately, that didn't work out."
Tsunoda was the last driver to come in for the first pit stop. Should Yuki have been brought in earlier? The Japanese driver continued: "It was planned from the start that I would stay on the track for a long time. I doubt that we would have gained two places with a different strategy."
"The tyres held up well in the first part of the race, everything went according to plan. But in the end, we didn't quite have the speed to take sixth place this time. We have nothing to blame ourselves for."
Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 1:27:02.624 h
02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +17.993 sec
03. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +20.328
04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +21.453
05. Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +24.284
06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +31.487
07. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +39.512
08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +43.088
09th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +44.424
10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +55.632
11th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +56.229
12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:06.373 min
13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:10.360
14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.184
15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:23.696
16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.791
17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:29.422
18th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1 lap
19th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
20th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Final standings (22 races, 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 575 points
02nd Pérez 285
03. Hamilton 234
04 Alonso 206
05th Leclerc 206
06th Norris 205
07th Sainz 200
08. Russell 175
09th Piastri 97
10th Stroll 74
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 17
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 860 points
02. Mercedes 409
03. Ferrari 406
04. McLaren 302
05. Aston Martin 280
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 25
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12