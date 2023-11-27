Yuki Tsunoda: GP led and no idea about it

AlphaTauri driver Yuki Tsunoda drove a strong World Championship finale and even led the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix for a while. As it turned out later, the Japanese driver was completely unaware of this.

Great performance by the diminutive Yuki Tsunoda at the world championship finale in Abu Dhabi: The 23-year-old Japanese driver started the race from an excellent sixth place on the grid and - when the first wave of tyre changes began - emerged as the race leader on laps 18 to 22!

The Formula 1 statisticians wondered: Wait a minute, a Japanese driver leading a world championship race, has that ever happened before? Answer: Yes, it has, with the former BAR Honda driver and later Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato, who led for two laps in the 2004 European Grand Prix at the Nürburgring.

The gag on race leader Yuki Tsunoda: The Japanese driver didn't even realise that he was leading!

"I was stunned when I heard about it on the radio," admits Tsunoda, who ultimately finished eighth and ended the championship in 14th place. "When I think about the speed we had at the season opener in Bahrain, I would never have dared to dream that we would be in the lead at the world championship finale."



Tsunoda regrets: "I wanted to give team boss Franz Tost seventh place in the Constructors' Cup as a present. To do that, I would have had to finish in sixth place without Williams scoring a point. Unfortunately, that didn't work out."



Tsunoda was the last driver to come in for the first pit stop. Should Yuki have been brought in earlier? The Japanese driver continued: "It was planned from the start that I would stay on the track for a long time. I doubt that we would have gained two places with a different strategy."



"The tyres held up well in the first part of the race, everything went according to plan. But in the end, we didn't quite have the speed to take sixth place this time. We have nothing to blame ourselves for."





Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 1:27:02.624 h

02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +17.993 sec

03. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +20.328

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +21.453

05. Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +24.284

06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +31.487

07. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +39.512

08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +43.088

09th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +44.424

10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +55.632

11th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +56.229

12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:06.373 min

13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:10.360

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.184

15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:23.696

16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.791

17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:29.422

18th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1 lap

19th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

20th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap





Final standings (22 races, 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 575 points

02nd Pérez 285

03. Hamilton 234

04 Alonso 206

05th Leclerc 206

06th Norris 205

07th Sainz 200

08. Russell 175

09th Piastri 97

10th Stroll 74

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 17

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 860 points

02. Mercedes 409

03. Ferrari 406

04. McLaren 302

05. Aston Martin 280

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 25

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12