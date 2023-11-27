Timo Glock warns: "Mercedes with a lot of uncertainty"

Timo Glock has competed 91 times in the Formula 1 World Championship, and today the three-time F1 podium finisher is in front of the reporter's microphone for his German colleagues from Sky. In Abu Dhabi, the 41-year-old German from Lindenfels assessed the three top teams Red Bull Racing, Ferrari and Mercedes after the chequered flag fell at the Yas Marina Circuit.

Red Bull Racing

"Red Bull Racing were in the comfortable position of having built up such a lead with Max Verstappen halfway through the year that they were able to concentrate on the 2024 car early on. At RBR, people know exactly in which direction the concept needs to be developed."

Ferrari

"What I like - Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz have generally done a good job. Everyone has made mistakes in between, but generally it's a good driver pairing. In terms of the car, there are other things that need to be changed to give the two drivers the best material. There is room for improvement, even at Ferrari it went up and down. That's why you shouldn't question the drivers, but rather the overall package."

Mercedes

"I still see a lot of uncertainty at Mercedes. The engineers know that the radical approach with these extremely compact sidepods was not the right one. For the 2023 season, they brought a car that was another grab bag. It would be nice if Mercedes and the other teams could get closer to Max Verstappen to make Formula 1 much more exciting again."





Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 1:27:02.624 h

02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +17.993 sec

03. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +20.328

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +21.453

05. Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +24.284

06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +31.487

07. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +39.512

08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +43.088

09th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +44.424

10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +55.632

11th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +56.229

12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:06.373 min

13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:10.360

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.184

15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:23.696

16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.791

17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:29.422

18th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1 lap

19th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

20th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap





Final standings (22 races, 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 575 points

02nd Pérez 285

03. Hamilton 234

04 Alonso 206

05th Leclerc 206

06th Norris 205

07th Sainz 200

08. Russell 175

09th Piastri 97

10th Stroll 74

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 17

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 860 points

02. Mercedes 409

03. Ferrari 406

04. McLaren 302

05. Aston Martin 280

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 25

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12





