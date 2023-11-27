Timo Glock warns: "Mercedes with a lot of uncertainty"
Timo Glock has competed 91 times in the Formula 1 World Championship, and today the three-time F1 podium finisher is in front of the reporter's microphone for his German colleagues from Sky. In Abu Dhabi, the 41-year-old German from Lindenfels assessed the three top teams Red Bull Racing, Ferrari and Mercedes after the chequered flag fell at the Yas Marina Circuit.
Red Bull Racing
"Red Bull Racing were in the comfortable position of having built up such a lead with Max Verstappen halfway through the year that they were able to concentrate on the 2024 car early on. At RBR, people know exactly in which direction the concept needs to be developed."
Ferrari
"What I like - Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz have generally done a good job. Everyone has made mistakes in between, but generally it's a good driver pairing. In terms of the car, there are other things that need to be changed to give the two drivers the best material. There is room for improvement, even at Ferrari it went up and down. That's why you shouldn't question the drivers, but rather the overall package."
Mercedes
"I still see a lot of uncertainty at Mercedes. The engineers know that the radical approach with these extremely compact sidepods was not the right one. For the 2023 season, they brought a car that was another grab bag. It would be nice if Mercedes and the other teams could get closer to Max Verstappen to make Formula 1 much more exciting again."
Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 1:27:02.624 h
02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +17.993 sec
03. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +20.328
04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +21.453
05. Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +24.284
06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +31.487
07. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +39.512
08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +43.088
09th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +44.424
10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +55.632
11th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +56.229
12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:06.373 min
13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:10.360
14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.184
15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:23.696
16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.791
17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:29.422
18th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1 lap
19th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
20th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Final standings (22 races, 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 575 points
02nd Pérez 285
03. Hamilton 234
04 Alonso 206
05th Leclerc 206
06th Norris 205
07th Sainz 200
08. Russell 175
09th Piastri 97
10th Stroll 74
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 17
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 860 points
02. Mercedes 409
03. Ferrari 406
04. McLaren 302
05. Aston Martin 280
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 25
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12