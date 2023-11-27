FIA asks to pay: 23 million registration fees!

The 2023 Formula 1 World Championship is over, the standings have been finalised and the registration fee that the ten Grand Prix racing teams will have to pay to the FIA for 2024 has been determined.

Ten years ago, the FIA redefined the registration fee for the Formula 1 World Championship: with a significantly higher basic fee and a system based on points scored in the previous year.

Each year, these fees are adjusted for inflation based on the consumer price index in the USA.

For 2024, all ten racing teams will pay a basic fee of 657,837 US dollars.

The winner of the Constructors' Cup (i.e. Red Bull Racing) pays 7843 US dollars for each World Championship point, while the other nine teams pay 6575 dollars for each point.

In total, around 23 million US dollars flow into the FIA's account in this way.



The bill must be settled by 10 December.





Constructors' Cup 2023

01. Red Bull Racing 860 points

02. Mercedes 409

03 Ferrari 406

04. McLaren 302

05. Aston Martin 280

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 25

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12





Entry fees for the 2024 season

Red Bull Racing: 7,445,816 dollars

Mercedes: 3,347,012

Ferrari: 3,327,288

McLaren: 2,643,747

Aston Martin: 2,498,836

Alpine: 1,446,838

Williams: 841,937

AlphaTauri: 822,214

Alfa Romeo: 763,035

Haas: 736,737





For comparison: 2023 entry fees

Red Bull Racing: 6,242,636 dollars

Ferrari: 4,038,083

Mercedes: 3,797,297

Alpine: 1,685,789

McLaren: 1,593,179

Aston Martin: 963,431

Alfa Romeo: 957,257

Haas: 846,125

AlphaTauri: 833,777

Williams: 654,731





Registration fees 2022

Mercedes: 4,826,379 dollars

Red Bull Racing: 3,955,613

Ferrari: 2,443,873

McLaren: 2,164,028

Alpine: 1,471,628

AlphaTauri: 1,396,618

Aston Martin: 1,021,568

Williams: 709,988

Alfa Romeo: 652,288

Haas: 577,270