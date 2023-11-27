FIA asks to pay: 23 million registration fees!
Ten years ago, the FIA redefined the registration fee for the Formula 1 World Championship: with a significantly higher basic fee and a system based on points scored in the previous year.
Each year, these fees are adjusted for inflation based on the consumer price index in the USA.
For 2024, all ten racing teams will pay a basic fee of 657,837 US dollars.
The winner of the Constructors' Cup (i.e. Red Bull Racing) pays 7843 US dollars for each World Championship point, while the other nine teams pay 6575 dollars for each point.
In total, around 23 million US dollars flow into the FIA's account in this way.
The bill must be settled by 10 December.
Constructors' Cup 2023
01. Red Bull Racing 860 points
02. Mercedes 409
03 Ferrari 406
04. McLaren 302
05. Aston Martin 280
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 25
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12
Entry fees for the 2024 season
Red Bull Racing: 7,445,816 dollars
Mercedes: 3,347,012
Ferrari: 3,327,288
McLaren: 2,643,747
Aston Martin: 2,498,836
Alpine: 1,446,838
Williams: 841,937
AlphaTauri: 822,214
Alfa Romeo: 763,035
Haas: 736,737
For comparison: 2023 entry fees
Red Bull Racing: 6,242,636 dollars
Ferrari: 4,038,083
Mercedes: 3,797,297
Alpine: 1,685,789
McLaren: 1,593,179
Aston Martin: 963,431
Alfa Romeo: 957,257
Haas: 846,125
AlphaTauri: 833,777
Williams: 654,731
Registration fees 2022
Mercedes: 4,826,379 dollars
Red Bull Racing: 3,955,613
Ferrari: 2,443,873
McLaren: 2,164,028
Alpine: 1,471,628
AlphaTauri: 1,396,618
Aston Martin: 1,021,568
Williams: 709,988
Alfa Romeo: 652,288
Haas: 577,270