Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali: "2024 will be intense"

The final chequered flag of the 2023 season fell in Abu Dhabi after 22 world championship races and 6 sprints. There are even 24 races on the 2024 programme. An assessment from F1 Managing Director Stefano Domenicali.

Stefano Domenicali has a good laugh. The premier class is buzzing. The Italian CEO of Formula 1 looks back on the record-breaking season of Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing: "An incredible journey. Unbelievable - I had the feeling that we were only at the beginning and now the year is already over. Everything went so quickly."

"Max Verstappen's results this year are simply incredible. But we've seen thrilling battles throughout the field in many races, right up to the last Grand Prix. It's a season from which we must also learn the right lessons to take the sport to the next level. We must continue to grow."

"You can see it in Verstappen's eyes that he is maximising his performance. That's what makes him so strong. Without a great car, that would be difficult for any driver. Verstappen has a very high standard, which is a reference for all other drivers."

"For next year, I hope for more cars that can fight with each other. In qualifying in Abu Dhabi, we had 20 cars within one second of each other. That means we can hope for a season where driver skill makes the difference. That's the important thing for us."



With regard to 2024, the 58-year-old Imoleser says: "We had an interesting meeting of the F1 Commission on the Friday before the Abu Dhabi GP and worked on some details that we need to fine-tune in order to offer the fans even more."



"We will present the results in January. There won't be any major changes. I expect the cars to be even closer together. The important thing is that we are going back to China after four years. We have 24 races next season - it will be intense."





Planned Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island