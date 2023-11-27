Post-season test Abu Dhabi: Two newcomers in action
The world championship points have been awarded and numerous Formula 1 stars have already set off on their winter holidays. But not all of them have time off.
The traditional post-season test will take place at the Yas Marina Circuit on 28 November. The ten GP racing teams will use the opportunity to gain insights for 2024 with the regular drivers and give their junior and reserve drivers time behind the wheel.
Here is the list of the confirmed events, which will run in Abu Dhabi from 9.00 a.m. local time (6.00 a.m. in Europe) until 6.00 p.m. here (3.00 p.m. in Europe).
In a Formula 1 racing car for the first time: Formula 2 driver Ayumu Iwasa (22) with AlphaTauri, the Japanese driver finished fourth overall in F2 this year.
Making his debut at Williams is Argentinian Franco Colapinto (20) from Buenos Aires, fourth overall in Formula 3 in 2023.
Mercedes
Frederik Vesti (DK)
Ferrari
Robert Shwartzman (IL)
McLaren
Pato O'Ward (MEX)
Aston Martin
Felipe Drugovich (BR) and Fernando Alonso (E)
Alpine
Esteban Ocon (F) and Jack Doohan (AUS)
Williams
Alex Albon (T), Logan Sargeant (USA), Franco Colapinto (RA) and Zak O'Sullivan (GB)
AlphaTauri
Ayumu Iwasa (J), Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), Yuki Tsunoda (J)
Alfa Romeo
Théo Pourchaire (F)
Haas
Pietro Fittipaldi (BR) and Oliver Bearman (GB)
Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 1:27:02.624 h
02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +17.993 sec
03. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +20.328
04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +21.453
05. Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +24.284
06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +31.487
07. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +39.512
08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +43.088
09th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +44.424
10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +55.632
11th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +56.229
12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:06.373 min
13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:10.360
14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.184
15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:23.696
16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.791
17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:29.422
18th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1 lap
19th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
20th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Final standings (22 races, 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 575 points
02nd Pérez 285
03. Hamilton 234
04 Alonso 206
05th Leclerc 206
06th Norris 205
07th Sainz 200
08. Russell 175
09th Piastri 97
10th Stroll 74
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 17
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 860 points
02. Mercedes 409
03. Ferrari 406
04. McLaren 302
05. Aston Martin 280
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 25
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12