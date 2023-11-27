Post-season test Abu Dhabi: Two newcomers in action

The 2024 GP season has come to an end with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, but the Formula 1 engines are roaring once again - as part of the traditional post-season test at the Yas Marina Circuit.

The world championship points have been awarded and numerous Formula 1 stars have already set off on their winter holidays. But not all of them have time off.

The traditional post-season test will take place at the Yas Marina Circuit on 28 November. The ten GP racing teams will use the opportunity to gain insights for 2024 with the regular drivers and give their junior and reserve drivers time behind the wheel.

Here is the list of the confirmed events, which will run in Abu Dhabi from 9.00 a.m. local time (6.00 a.m. in Europe) until 6.00 p.m. here (3.00 p.m. in Europe).



In a Formula 1 racing car for the first time: Formula 2 driver Ayumu Iwasa (22) with AlphaTauri, the Japanese driver finished fourth overall in F2 this year.



Making his debut at Williams is Argentinian Franco Colapinto (20) from Buenos Aires, fourth overall in Formula 3 in 2023.



Mercedes

Frederik Vesti (DK)



Ferrari

Robert Shwartzman (IL)



McLaren

Pato O'Ward (MEX)



Aston Martin

Felipe Drugovich (BR) and Fernando Alonso (E)



Alpine

Esteban Ocon (F) and Jack Doohan (AUS)



Williams

Alex Albon (T), Logan Sargeant (USA), Franco Colapinto (RA) and Zak O'Sullivan (GB)



AlphaTauri

Ayumu Iwasa (J), Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), Yuki Tsunoda (J)



Alfa Romeo

Théo Pourchaire (F)



Haas

Pietro Fittipaldi (BR) and Oliver Bearman (GB)





Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 1:27:02.624 h

02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +17.993 sec

03. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +20.328

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +21.453

05. Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +24.284

06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +31.487

07. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +39.512

08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +43.088

09th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +44.424

10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +55.632

11th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +56.229

12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:06.373 min

13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:10.360

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.184

15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:23.696

16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.791

17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:29.422

18th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1 lap

19th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

20th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap





Final standings (22 races, 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 575 points

02nd Pérez 285

03. Hamilton 234

04 Alonso 206

05th Leclerc 206

06th Norris 205

07th Sainz 200

08. Russell 175

09th Piastri 97

10th Stroll 74

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 17

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 860 points

02. Mercedes 409

03. Ferrari 406

04. McLaren 302

05. Aston Martin 280

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 25

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12