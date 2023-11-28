Christian Danner: What Max Verstappen does better
The past Formula 1 season was discussed at Salzburg Airport on Monday. The German Christian Danner also took part in the live programme "Sport und Talk aus dem Hangar-7" on ServusTV. The 65-year-old from Munich paid tribute to world champion Max Verstappen.
Former Formula 1 driver Danner believes: "Max Verstappen has opened up a new dimension. You only have to look at his results. The fascinating thing about him is that he can get the absolute maximum out of the car every time."
Danner, the 1985 Formula 3000 champion (comparable to today's Formula 2), continues: "There have always been drivers who have characterised an era. With him this season, everything fitted together - the way he understands the car, his aggression at the wheel. Many drivers could attack, but then they destroy their tyres in the process. Max has understood how to drive fast without ruining the tyres in a way that I have never experienced from a Formula 1 driver before."
"This dominance demoralises the opposition. But the superiority also proves that everyone else has done a poor job because they are far too far away from the front. And this in a phase in which the field, apart from Red Bull Racing, is moving closer together."
Danner says: "The fact that a young man can develop to these heights so early in his career is a surprise to me. Juan Pablo Montoya, for example, had plenty of talent, but he did far too little with it."
Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 1:27:02.624 h
02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +17.993 sec
03. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +20.328
04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +21.453
05. Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +24.284
06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +31.487
07. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +39.512
08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +43.088
09th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +44.424
10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +55.632
11th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +56.229
12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:06.373 min
13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:10.360
14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.184
15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:23.696
16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.791
17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:29.422
18th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1 lap
19th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
20th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Final standings (22 races, 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 575 points
02nd Pérez 285
03. Hamilton 234
04 Alonso 206
05th Leclerc 206
06th Norris 205
07th Sainz 200
08. Russell 175
09th Piastri 97
10th Stroll 74
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 17
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 860 points
02. Mercedes 409
03. Ferrari 406
04. McLaren 302
05. Aston Martin 280
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 25
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12