Christian Danner: What Max Verstappen does better

The past Formula 1 season was discussed at Salzburg Airport on Monday. The German Christian Danner also took part in the live programme "Sport und Talk aus dem Hangar-7" on ServusTV. The 65-year-old from Munich paid tribute to world champion Max Verstappen.

Former Formula 1 driver Danner believes: "Max Verstappen has opened up a new dimension. You only have to look at his results. The fascinating thing about him is that he can get the absolute maximum out of the car every time."

Danner, the 1985 Formula 3000 champion (comparable to today's Formula 2), continues: "There have always been drivers who have characterised an era. With him this season, everything fitted together - the way he understands the car, his aggression at the wheel. Many drivers could attack, but then they destroy their tyres in the process. Max has understood how to drive fast without ruining the tyres in a way that I have never experienced from a Formula 1 driver before."

"This dominance demoralises the opposition. But the superiority also proves that everyone else has done a poor job because they are far too far away from the front. And this in a phase in which the field, apart from Red Bull Racing, is moving closer together."



Danner says: "The fact that a young man can develop to these heights so early in his career is a surprise to me. Juan Pablo Montoya, for example, had plenty of talent, but he did far too little with it."





Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 1:27:02.624 h

02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +17.993 sec

03. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +20.328

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +21.453

05. Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +24.284

06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +31.487

07. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +39.512

08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +43.088

09th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +44.424

10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +55.632

11th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +56.229

12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:06.373 min

13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:10.360

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.184

15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:23.696

16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.791

17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:29.422

18th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1 lap

19th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

20th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap





Final standings (22 races, 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 575 points

02nd Pérez 285

03. Hamilton 234

04 Alonso 206

05th Leclerc 206

06th Norris 205

07th Sainz 200

08. Russell 175

09th Piastri 97

10th Stroll 74

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 17

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 860 points

02. Mercedes 409

03. Ferrari 406

04. McLaren 302

05. Aston Martin 280

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 25

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12