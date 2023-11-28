Abu Dhabi test after 3 hours: Sainz in front, red flag
Hangover mood in Abu Dhabi? The post-season test began half an hour late - because the rescue helicopter had not yet arrived. We remember that the test started late a year ago, when not all the marshals had reportedly turned up for duty on time.
There are 25 drivers registered for this test, a colourful mix of regular, test and junior drivers. Numerous teams proceed in this way: One car is shared by the regular drivers, such as Ferrari's Carlos Sainz in the morning and Charles Leclerc in the afternoon.
Already in the winter holidays: Lewis Hamilton, Nico Hülkenberg, Kevin Magnussen, Pierre Gasly, Max Verstappen, Lando Norris.
Pirelli has provided the following tyre compounds for the drivers with a desire to work, more than 1000 rollers in total.
Regular drivers: ten sets
1 x C1 (hardest compound)
1 x C2
3 x C3
3 x C4
2 x C5 (softest compound)
Test and reserve drivers: eight sets
2 x C3
4 x C4
2 x C5
After just under half an hour, the first interruption due to a bizarre reason: A water leak between bends 13 and 14, i.e. in the passage under the hotel. The water was coming from the bridge that crosses the race track, and road sweepers and leaf blowers were deployed. After a 25-minute break, the race continued.
Abu Dhabi test, status after 3 hours
01. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:24.799 min
02. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:25.724
03. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:25.930
04. Felipe Drugovich (BR), Aston Martin, 1:26.265
05. Robert Shwartzman (IL), Ferrari, 1:26.267
06. Jake Dennis (GB), Red Bull Racing, 1:26.520
07 Pato O'Ward (MEX), McLaren, 1:26.623
08. Franco Colapinto (RA), Williams, 1:26.832
09. Oliver Bearman (GB), Haas, 1:25.928
10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:26.958
11th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:25.965
12th Jack Doohan (AUS), Alpine, 1:27.176
13th Pietro Fittipaldi (USA), Haas, 1:27.599
14th Théo Pourchaire (F), Alfa Romeo, 1:27.783
15th Frederik Vesti (DK), Mercedes, 1:27.785
16th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:28.300
17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:28.747
18th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:29.541
19th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:30.472
20th Ayumu Iwasa (J), AlphaTauri, 1:30.538
Later in the race:
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri
Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari
Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin
Zak O'Sullivan (GB), Williams
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams