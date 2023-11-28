Abu Dhabi test after 3 hours: Sainz in front, red flag

After the world championship finale at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, there will be one more day of testing at the Yas Marina Circuit. There are 25 drivers registered for the test and Pirelli is providing more than 1000 tyres.

Hangover mood in Abu Dhabi? The post-season test began half an hour late - because the rescue helicopter had not yet arrived. We remember that the test started late a year ago, when not all the marshals had reportedly turned up for duty on time.

There are 25 drivers registered for this test, a colourful mix of regular, test and junior drivers. Numerous teams proceed in this way: One car is shared by the regular drivers, such as Ferrari's Carlos Sainz in the morning and Charles Leclerc in the afternoon.

Already in the winter holidays: Lewis Hamilton, Nico Hülkenberg, Kevin Magnussen, Pierre Gasly, Max Verstappen, Lando Norris.

Pirelli has provided the following tyre compounds for the drivers with a desire to work, more than 1000 rollers in total.



Regular drivers: ten sets

1 x C1 (hardest compound)

1 x C2

3 x C3

3 x C4

2 x C5 (softest compound)



Test and reserve drivers: eight sets

2 x C3

4 x C4

2 x C5



After just under half an hour, the first interruption due to a bizarre reason: A water leak between bends 13 and 14, i.e. in the passage under the hotel. The water was coming from the bridge that crosses the race track, and road sweepers and leaf blowers were deployed. After a 25-minute break, the race continued.





Abu Dhabi test, status after 3 hours

01. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:24.799 min

02. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:25.724

03. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:25.930

04. Felipe Drugovich (BR), Aston Martin, 1:26.265

05. Robert Shwartzman (IL), Ferrari, 1:26.267

06. Jake Dennis (GB), Red Bull Racing, 1:26.520

07 Pato O'Ward (MEX), McLaren, 1:26.623

08. Franco Colapinto (RA), Williams, 1:26.832

09. Oliver Bearman (GB), Haas, 1:25.928

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:26.958

11th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:25.965

12th Jack Doohan (AUS), Alpine, 1:27.176

13th Pietro Fittipaldi (USA), Haas, 1:27.599

14th Théo Pourchaire (F), Alfa Romeo, 1:27.783

15th Frederik Vesti (DK), Mercedes, 1:27.785

16th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:28.300

17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:28.747

18th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:29.541

19th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:30.472

20th Ayumu Iwasa (J), AlphaTauri, 1:30.538



Later in the race:

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri

Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari

Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin

Zak O'Sullivan (GB), Williams

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams