Lewis Hamilton believes Verstappen will continue to dominate in 2024

Mercedes superstar Lewis Hamilton has not won a race for two years - the Englishman has never had such a long dry spell. The Briton fears: Max Verstappen's dominance will continue.

Lewis Hamilton has not won a Formula 1 race since the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, 732 days ago. From the dramatic 2021 World Championship finale to the last race of the 2023 season, 45 Grands Prix were contested. Max Verstappen won an incredible 35 of them, Mercedes one (with George Russell in Brazil in 2022), Lewis Hamilton none. Mercedes went without a win in 2023 for the first time since the 2011 season.

And the 38-year-old Hamilton left the Yas Marina Circuit in a gloomy mood. After a pale ninth place at the world championship finale in Abu Dhabi, the seven-time world champion said: "It's true, I'm not particularly optimistic. I have two bad races behind me, seventh in Las Vegas, ninth here."

"Red Bull Racing won in Abu Dhabi with a lead of almost 18 seconds, and they haven't touched the car since August. So you can easily work out where that's going next year. That worries me."

Hamilton made similar comments back in the summer. He demanded changes from the FIA. He said that it was unacceptable for a superior team to be able to shift its focus to the development of next year's car so early on, thus saving its lead into the following year.



At the time, attentive GP fans pointed out that when Mercedes drove their opponents into the ground for years at the start of the turbo hybrid era from 2014, Hamilton was not bothered by this.





Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 1:27:02.624 h

02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +17.993 sec

03. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +20.328

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +21.453

05. Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +24.284

06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +31.487

07. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +39.512

08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +43.088

09th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +44.424

10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +55.632

11th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +56.229

12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:06.373 min

13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:10.360

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.184

15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:23.696

16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.791

17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:29.422

18th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1 lap

19th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

20th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap





Final standings (22 races, 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 575 points

02nd Pérez 285

03. Hamilton 234

04 Alonso 206

05th Leclerc 206

06th Norris 205

07th Sainz 200

08. Russell 175

09th Piastri 97

10th Stroll 74

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 17

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 860 points

02. Mercedes 409

03. Ferrari 406

04. McLaren 302

05. Aston Martin 280

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 25

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12



