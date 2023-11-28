Lewis Hamilton believes Verstappen will continue to dominate in 2024
Lewis Hamilton has not won a Formula 1 race since the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, 732 days ago. From the dramatic 2021 World Championship finale to the last race of the 2023 season, 45 Grands Prix were contested. Max Verstappen won an incredible 35 of them, Mercedes one (with George Russell in Brazil in 2022), Lewis Hamilton none. Mercedes went without a win in 2023 for the first time since the 2011 season.
And the 38-year-old Hamilton left the Yas Marina Circuit in a gloomy mood. After a pale ninth place at the world championship finale in Abu Dhabi, the seven-time world champion said: "It's true, I'm not particularly optimistic. I have two bad races behind me, seventh in Las Vegas, ninth here."
"Red Bull Racing won in Abu Dhabi with a lead of almost 18 seconds, and they haven't touched the car since August. So you can easily work out where that's going next year. That worries me."
Hamilton made similar comments back in the summer. He demanded changes from the FIA. He said that it was unacceptable for a superior team to be able to shift its focus to the development of next year's car so early on, thus saving its lead into the following year.
At the time, attentive GP fans pointed out that when Mercedes drove their opponents into the ground for years at the start of the turbo hybrid era from 2014, Hamilton was not bothered by this.
Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 1:27:02.624 h
02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +17.993 sec
03. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +20.328
04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +21.453
05. Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +24.284
06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +31.487
07. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +39.512
08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +43.088
09th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +44.424
10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +55.632
11th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +56.229
12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:06.373 min
13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:10.360
14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.184
15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:23.696
16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.791
17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:29.422
18th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1 lap
19th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
20th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Final standings (22 races, 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 575 points
02nd Pérez 285
03. Hamilton 234
04 Alonso 206
05th Leclerc 206
06th Norris 205
07th Sainz 200
08. Russell 175
09th Piastri 97
10th Stroll 74
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 17
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 860 points
02. Mercedes 409
03. Ferrari 406
04. McLaren 302
05. Aston Martin 280
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 25
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12