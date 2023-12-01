Essen Motor Show: crowd-puller turns 55

When the "Essen Motor Show" opens its doors on 2 December this year, it will also be celebrating its 55th anniversary. It's amazing what has become of the beer table idea of three racing enthusiasts. In the early months of 1968, sports manager Wolfgang Schöller, racing driver Dieter Fröhlich and sports journalist Thomas Kommer decided to make a racing car exhibition palatable to Messe Essen.

They presented their idea to Walter Bruckmann, who was Director at the time - and he decided in short: "Well, Schöller, you and your friends can do it."

The tasks were quickly assigned. Schöller took on the organisation, Fröhlich the procurement and transport of the racing cars and Kommer the press work as well as the recruitment of prominent racing drivers.

On 2 November 1968, the "1st International Sports and Racing Car Exhibition Essen" was opened by Bergkönig Hans Stuck senior and Porsche works driver Rolf Stommelen.



Over the following eight days, almost 60,000 spectators flocked to Essen's Gruga Halls 3 and 4, where around 60 racing cars of all categories were on display over an area of 7,000 square metres. On the final day, the newly crowned Formula 1 World Champion Graham Hill even appeared for the autograph session directly from the World Championship final in Mexico, organised by Thomas Kommer. His fee was 4,000 Deutschmarks.



Incidentally, 40 years later, a completely different wind was blowing in terms of fees - Niki Lauda, for example, demanded 60,000 euros, including the cost of his aeroplane, to take part in the anniversary press conference "40 Years of Motorshow" in 2008 - Wolfgang Schöller gratefully declined. Otherwise, the fees for prominent opening guests and F1 world champions averaged between 10,000 and 20,000 euros.



As early as the second year, Schöller agreed a partnership with Jochen Rindt and his Viennese racing car exhibition, which was intended to minimise the costs of loan fees and transporting the exhibits for both sides.



After Jochen's death in 1970, the Essen exhibition bore his name for a few more years and operated under the name "Jochen Rindt Show". Jochen's wife Nina remained with the EMS as a consultant for over 30 years.



Over the years, Wolfgang Schöller became the focal point and turned the "Essen Motor Show", as it has been officially known for years, into a mega-event.



From 1988 onwards, between 300,000 and 400,000 spectators flocked to Essen for nine days at the end of November/beginning of December to marvel at the exhibits at what had become the largest motor show in the world. Thousands of fans and tuning enthusiasts regularly travelled from the Netherlands in particular.



Over several decades, the Essen Motor Show has experienced constant growth rates and one record attendance after another. The halls were often frighteningly full, not to say completely overcrowded. For Messe Essen, the Motor Show developed into a goldmine just a few years after its premiere and became the largest and most profitable event in the long term.



Unfortunately, the high sporting standard of the exhibition has increasingly been lost in recent years in step with Schöller's withdrawal in instalments and his final departure.



Until then, almost nothing worked without Schöller; he was regarded as the absolute ruler and doer of the EMS. He died in August 2017 after a long illness.



The two other partners from the very beginning are also no longer on board today - Dieter Fröhlich left the board in 1970 and died in August 2013.



Only PR man Thomas Kommer (now 78) stayed on for more than half a century and only took his final retirement last year. A team of experts from Messe Essen took over responsibility 15 years ago.



Many a racing freak and motorsport fan who has visited the EMS in recent years has often been disappointed by what they have seen, or rather no longer seen.



Fewer and fewer racing cars and hardly any big racing driver names and live interviews with drivers from manufacturers involved in motorsport such as Mercedes, Opel, Audi or Porsche. The presence of motorsport-orientated companies also declined more and more. Even the contract talks between drivers and teams for the new season, which used to be part of every EMS, now only take place rarely or not at all.



Other points of criticism include: too many sales stands, devotional merchants and lots of show effects in the exhibition halls.



Veteran visitors sum it up like this: "It's all like a huge bazaar, many people still go there because they've always gone. But as a real fan and freak, you don't have much fun there any more.



And some people are even of the opinion that the "Techno Classica", which takes place at the same location every spring, now has more to offer in purely sporting terms than its big brother, the EMS.



Nevertheless, the EMS will probably remain a magnet for spectators, especially for fans of the tuning scene. The days of 400,000 visitors and more are probably over for good, as the decline in quality and the coronavirus pandemic have left their mark. For the first time in its 55-year history, EMS 2020 had to be cancelled entirely due to the pandemic. The restart in 2021 was rather modest in terms of attendance due to strict hygiene regulations, but by 2022 the number of visitors had stabilised again at around 200,000. It remains to be seen whether the 2023 anniversary edition will see a further increase to the pre-coronavirus level.



In any case, Messe Essen has earned a "Happy 55" for its Motor Show. And the story behind it should also be a reminder of the former founding fathers.





Essen Motor Show: The most important milestones

1968 Start in 2 halls on 7000 square metres with just under 60,000 visitors

1969 Partnership with the Jochen Rindt Show in Vienna

1970 Renamed the "Jochen Rindt Show Essen"

1971 The 100,000 visitor mark is broken

1973 Slump in visitor numbers due to energy crisis and driving ban

1984 The 200,000 visitor mark is reached

1988 The 20th anniversary is celebrated

1988 The 300,000 visitor mark is exceeded

1995 The EMS is already considered unrivalled worldwide

1996 Renamed the "Essen Motor Show" (EMS)

2001 The 400,000 visitor mark is passed

2002 All 18 exhibition halls and 110,000 square metres are now occupied

2004 All-time record of 416,500 visitors

2005 Snow chaos on the 1st weekend costs visitors

2005 Dissolution of the partnership with Nina Rindt after 35 years

2006 The 10,000,000th visitor is registered

2007 Organiser Schöller is only a consultant at his own request

2008 The EMS celebrates its 40th anniversary

2008 A new competence team takes over the management of the trade fair

2013 EMS co-founder Dieter Fröhlich dies at the age of 73

2014 Press and fans criticise loss of quality

2019 A total of around 15 million visitors are recorded

2017 Ex-organiser Wolfgang Schöller dies at the age of 74

2018 The EMS celebrates its 50th anniversary with many stars

2020 EMS cancelled for the first time due to the coronavirus pandemic

2021 Continuation with strict hygiene concept, decline in spectators

2022 Thomas Kommer (77) is the last of the founding trio to leave the ship

2023 The EMS celebrates its 55th anniversary