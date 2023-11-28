Timo Glock about Haas: "Poor Nico Hülkenberg"

Haas is the only team at the Abu Dhabi post-season test without a regular driver. Sky GP expert Timo Glock says of the US team's performance: "This is drama to the power of ten."

The Formula 1 engines will be roaring for another day at the Yas Marina Circuit. A glance at the schedule is striking: Haas is the only team without a regular driver at the wheel. Junior Ferrari driver Oliver Bearman and long-time Haas reserve Pietro Fittipaldi are on the track.

For Timo Glock, it is no surprise that Nico Hülkenberg and Kevin Magnussen are no longer interested in the 2023 race car. In his review of the world championship finale, Sky GP expert Timo Glock says: "At Haas, of course, it was a drama to the power of ten. They invested so much and hoped that the car would take a big step forward with the update, and then it didn't even begin to materialise. In fact, the opposite happened and the team took a step backwards."

This went so far that Nico Hülkenberg asked the team to be able to drive in the previous configuration again. The 42-year-old Timo Glock continued: "That obviously worries me for 2024, because the basis that we had hoped for and on which we could have built is not there."

"The car is simply bad in the race, takes far too much out of the tyres and that's why Team Principal Günther Steiner and his team have to come up with something. Poor Nico Hülkenberg, I hope he gets a more competitive car next year."





Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 1:27:02.624 h

02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +17.993 sec

03. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +20.328

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +21.453

05. Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +24.284

06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +31.487

07. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +39.512

08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +43.088

09th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +44.424

10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +55.632

11th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +56.229

12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:06.373 min

13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:10.360

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.184

15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:23.696

16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.791

17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:29.422

18th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1 lap

19th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

20th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap





Final standings (22 races, 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 575 points

02nd Pérez 285

03. Hamilton 234

04 Alonso 206

05th Leclerc 206

06th Norris 205

07th Sainz 200

08. Russell 175

09th Piastri 97

10th Stroll 74

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 17

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 860 points

02. Mercedes 409

03. Ferrari 406

04. McLaren 302

05. Aston Martin 280

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 25

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12



