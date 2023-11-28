Timo Glock about Haas: "Poor Nico Hülkenberg"
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
The Formula 1 engines will be roaring for another day at the Yas Marina Circuit. A glance at the schedule is striking: Haas is the only team without a regular driver at the wheel. Junior Ferrari driver Oliver Bearman and long-time Haas reserve Pietro Fittipaldi are on the track.
For Timo Glock, it is no surprise that Nico Hülkenberg and Kevin Magnussen are no longer interested in the 2023 race car. In his review of the world championship finale, Sky GP expert Timo Glock says: "At Haas, of course, it was a drama to the power of ten. They invested so much and hoped that the car would take a big step forward with the update, and then it didn't even begin to materialise. In fact, the opposite happened and the team took a step backwards."
This went so far that Nico Hülkenberg asked the team to be able to drive in the previous configuration again. The 42-year-old Timo Glock continued: "That obviously worries me for 2024, because the basis that we had hoped for and on which we could have built is not there."
"The car is simply bad in the race, takes far too much out of the tyres and that's why Team Principal Günther Steiner and his team have to come up with something. Poor Nico Hülkenberg, I hope he gets a more competitive car next year."
Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 1:27:02.624 h
02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +17.993 sec
03. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +20.328
04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +21.453
05. Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +24.284
06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +31.487
07. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +39.512
08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +43.088
09th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +44.424
10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +55.632
11th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +56.229
12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:06.373 min
13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:10.360
14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.184
15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:23.696
16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.791
17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:29.422
18th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1 lap
19th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
20th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Final standings (22 races, 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 575 points
02nd Pérez 285
03. Hamilton 234
04 Alonso 206
05th Leclerc 206
06th Norris 205
07th Sainz 200
08. Russell 175
09th Piastri 97
10th Stroll 74
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 17
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 860 points
02. Mercedes 409
03. Ferrari 406
04. McLaren 302
05. Aston Martin 280
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 25
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12