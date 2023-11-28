Max Verstappen: "It will be very difficult to top that"

Can Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing have an even stronger season? Both successfully defended their 2022 World Championship titles, and RBR won 21 of 22 races in the 2023 season - only in Singapore did the English team lose out, with Carlos Sainz winning in a Ferrari.

Max Verstappen says before his departure from Abu Dhabi: "We can be really proud of what Red Bull Racing has achieved this year. It will be very, very difficult to top that."

The 26-year-old Dutchman has broken a series of records. Here is a brief overview.



Victories per season: 19

The old record was held by Max himself with 15 victories in 2022.



Wins in a row: 10

Sebastian Vettel achieved nine successive victories in 2013.



Highest winning percentage: 86.36 per cent

This breaks the record set by Alberto Ascari in 1952, when the Italian achieved a figure of 75 per cent.



Podium finishes per season: 21

Verstappen has outdone himself here too, achieving 18 podium finishes in 2021.



Most points per season: 575

Max scored 454 in 2022. 620 would have been possible in 2023.



Leading laps per season: 1003

The old record was held by Sebastian Vettel with 739 lead laps in the 2011 season.



Lead lap rate: 75.7%

Jim Clark led 71.5 per cent of all laps in 1963, breaking the 60-year-old mark set by the legendary Scottish Lotus driver.



Most wins from pole position in one year: 12

Nigel Mansell in 1992 and Sebastian Vettel in 2011 each had 9.



Sprint wins: 4

Max won 3 out of 6 sprints in 2022, now one more.



Most races as world championship leader: 39

Max has been world championship leader since Spain 2022. Michael Schumacher led for 37 races, from Indy 2000 to Suzuka 2002.



Gap to second in the world championship: 290 points

The gap between Max and his Red Bull Racing team-mate is greater than the number of points the Mexican has scored (280). The old record was held by Sebastian Vettel, who finished the 2013 World Championship with a 155-point lead over Fernando Alonso.



Pole and then victory in a row: 16

That's how many times Max has now won after setting the fastest time in final practice. The last time this didn't work out was in Austria in 2022, when Charles Leclerc won. Since then, the Ferrari driver has taken eight poles and not won once!





Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 1:27:02.624 h

02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +17.993 sec

03. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +20.328

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +21.453

05. Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +24.284

06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +31.487

07. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +39.512

08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +43.088

09th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +44.424

10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +55.632

11th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +56.229

12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:06.373 min

13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:10.360

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.184

15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:23.696

16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.791

17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:29.422

18th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1 lap

19th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

20th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap





Final standings (22 races, 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 575 points

02nd Pérez 285

03. Hamilton 234

04 Alonso 206

05th Leclerc 206

06th Norris 205

07th Sainz 200

08. Russell 175

09th Piastri 97

10th Stroll 74

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 17

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 860 points

02. Mercedes 409

03. Ferrari 406

04. McLaren 302

05. Aston Martin 280

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 25

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12