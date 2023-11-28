Max Verstappen: "It will be very difficult to top that"
Can Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing have an even stronger season? Both successfully defended their 2022 World Championship titles, and RBR won 21 of 22 races in the 2023 season - only in Singapore did the English team lose out, with Carlos Sainz winning in a Ferrari.
Max Verstappen says before his departure from Abu Dhabi: "We can be really proud of what Red Bull Racing has achieved this year. It will be very, very difficult to top that."
The 26-year-old Dutchman has broken a series of records. Here is a brief overview.
Victories per season: 19
The old record was held by Max himself with 15 victories in 2022.
Wins in a row: 10
Sebastian Vettel achieved nine successive victories in 2013.
Highest winning percentage: 86.36 per cent
This breaks the record set by Alberto Ascari in 1952, when the Italian achieved a figure of 75 per cent.
Podium finishes per season: 21
Verstappen has outdone himself here too, achieving 18 podium finishes in 2021.
Most points per season: 575
Max scored 454 in 2022. 620 would have been possible in 2023.
Leading laps per season: 1003
The old record was held by Sebastian Vettel with 739 lead laps in the 2011 season.
Lead lap rate: 75.7%
Jim Clark led 71.5 per cent of all laps in 1963, breaking the 60-year-old mark set by the legendary Scottish Lotus driver.
Most wins from pole position in one year: 12
Nigel Mansell in 1992 and Sebastian Vettel in 2011 each had 9.
Sprint wins: 4
Max won 3 out of 6 sprints in 2022, now one more.
Most races as world championship leader: 39
Max has been world championship leader since Spain 2022. Michael Schumacher led for 37 races, from Indy 2000 to Suzuka 2002.
Gap to second in the world championship: 290 points
The gap between Max and his Red Bull Racing team-mate is greater than the number of points the Mexican has scored (280). The old record was held by Sebastian Vettel, who finished the 2013 World Championship with a 155-point lead over Fernando Alonso.
Pole and then victory in a row: 16
That's how many times Max has now won after setting the fastest time in final practice. The last time this didn't work out was in Austria in 2022, when Charles Leclerc won. Since then, the Ferrari driver has taken eight poles and not won once!
Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 1:27:02.624 h
02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +17.993 sec
03. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +20.328
04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +21.453
05. Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +24.284
06. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +31.487
07. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +39.512
08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +43.088
09th Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +44.424
10th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +55.632
11th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +56.229
12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1:06.373 min
13th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:10.360
14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.184
15th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:23.696
16th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.791
17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:29.422
18th Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +1 lap
19th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
20th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Final standings (22 races, 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 575 points
02nd Pérez 285
03. Hamilton 234
04 Alonso 206
05th Leclerc 206
06th Norris 205
07th Sainz 200
08. Russell 175
09th Piastri 97
10th Stroll 74
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 17
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 860 points
02. Mercedes 409
03. Ferrari 406
04. McLaren 302
05. Aston Martin 280
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 25
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12