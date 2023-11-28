Max Verstappen: F1 licence for 1.2 million euros!

Red Bull Racing and Max Verstappen's good season is costing the team and driver dearly. RBR will pay the FIA 7.5 million dollars, and Verstappen will also be asked to pay up.

As the chequered flag fell in Abu Dhabi, it became clear how much money the racing teams will have to fork out for the 2024 registration fee, and the World Championship standings also reveal what the drivers will have to pay for their super licence.

The Formula 1 super licence is the most expensive for the world champion: in addition to a basic fee of 10,400 euros, there is an additional 2100 euros per world championship point.

For champion Max Verstappen, this means he has to pay a whopping 1.217 million euros for his licence for 2024, around 200,000 euros more than last year. That's almost 100 times as much as the US American Logan Sargeant pays for the same licence.



Here are the 20 drivers and what they are paying for their 2024 super licence.





Drivers' World Championship and super licence fee

01 Max Verstappen (NL): 575 points = 1,217,900 euros

02 Sergio Pérez (MEX): 285 = 608,900

03. Lewis Hamilton (GB): 234 = 501,800

04. Fernando Alonso (E): 206 = 443,000

05. Charles Leclerc (MC): 206 = 443,000

06. Lando Norris (GB): 205 = 440,900

07. Carlos Sainz (E): 200 = 430,400

08. George Russell (GB): 175 = 377,900

09th Oscar Piastri (AUS): 97 = 214,100

10th Lance Stroll (CDN): 74 = 165,800

11th Pierre Gasly (F): 62 = 140,600

12th Esteban Ocon (F): 58 = 132,200

13th Alex Albon (T): 27 = 67,100

14th Yuki Tsunoda (J): 17 = 46,100

15. Valtteri Bottas (FIN): 10 = 31,400

16th Nico Hülkenberg 9.300 (D): 9 = 2

17th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS): 6 = 23,000

18. Guanyu Zhou (RCH): 6 = 23,000

19th Kevin Magnussen (DK): 3 = 16,700

20th Liam Lawson (NZ): 2 = 14,600

21st Logan Sargeant (USA): 1 = 12,500