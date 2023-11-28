Max Verstappen: F1 licence for 1.2 million euros!
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
As the chequered flag fell in Abu Dhabi, it became clear how much money the racing teams will have to fork out for the 2024 registration fee, and the World Championship standings also reveal what the drivers will have to pay for their super licence.
The Formula 1 super licence is the most expensive for the world champion: in addition to a basic fee of 10,400 euros, there is an additional 2100 euros per world championship point.
For champion Max Verstappen, this means he has to pay a whopping 1.217 million euros for his licence for 2024, around 200,000 euros more than last year. That's almost 100 times as much as the US American Logan Sargeant pays for the same licence.
Here are the 20 drivers and what they are paying for their 2024 super licence.
Drivers' World Championship and super licence fee
01 Max Verstappen (NL): 575 points = 1,217,900 euros
02 Sergio Pérez (MEX): 285 = 608,900
03. Lewis Hamilton (GB): 234 = 501,800
04. Fernando Alonso (E): 206 = 443,000
05. Charles Leclerc (MC): 206 = 443,000
06. Lando Norris (GB): 205 = 440,900
07. Carlos Sainz (E): 200 = 430,400
08. George Russell (GB): 175 = 377,900
09th Oscar Piastri (AUS): 97 = 214,100
10th Lance Stroll (CDN): 74 = 165,800
11th Pierre Gasly (F): 62 = 140,600
12th Esteban Ocon (F): 58 = 132,200
13th Alex Albon (T): 27 = 67,100
14th Yuki Tsunoda (J): 17 = 46,100
15. Valtteri Bottas (FIN): 10 = 31,400
16th Nico Hülkenberg 9.300 (D): 9 = 2
17th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS): 6 = 23,000
18. Guanyu Zhou (RCH): 6 = 23,000
19th Kevin Magnussen (DK): 3 = 16,700
20th Liam Lawson (NZ): 2 = 14,600
21st Logan Sargeant (USA): 1 = 12,500