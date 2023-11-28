Abu Dhabi: Ocon in front, Russell crash (Mercedes)

At 6.00 pm, night had already fallen in Abu Dhabi, and the engines fell silent: the last day of testing for the 2023 premier class is over, and from now on Formula 1 roars will only be heard at demo events such as in Jeddah, where the Ferrari Festival will take place in a few days' time.

There were only a few upsets during the last nine hours of testing, which were run without a break: a water leak under the W Hotel in the morning (just under half an hour break), a crumpled Mercedes, a few spins, such as those of Red Bull Racing simulator specialist and Formula E champion Jake Dennis or Williams junior driver Zak O'Sullivan, which were harmless.

Russell's accident was less harmless. Mercedes only confirmed the "departure after a defect in the car", but not what it was about. The driver was not available to talk to journalists. The front right suspension of his racing car was damaged, as well as the nose of the car and the front wing.

Alpine driver Esteban Ocon achieved the best time in the post-season test, a value for the statisticians, as cross-comparisons are problematic in view of the six Pirelli tyre compounds, unknown fuel loads and different programmes of the ten teams.



The basic division of work: the regular drivers were responsible for gaining in-depth knowledge of the Pirelli tyres, while the test, reserve and junior drivers were given the opportunity to cover more kilometres. And that worked out really well: Pietro Fittipaldi, for example, reeled off around 700 kilometres, more than twice the GP distance!



Esteban Ocon: "We fell short of expectations on the GP weekend. That makes this test all the more important for me, because I hope to gain insights for the coming season."



The stopwatch recognises 24-year-old Mexican Patricio "Pato" O'Ward as the best young driver - second fastest with McLaren.



Argentinian Williams youngster Franco Colapinto did everything right on his Formula 1 debut: 65 laps completed (more than a GP distance), car still in one piece, no mistakes. The 20-year-old Formula 3 driver put in a solid performance.



The second F1 debutant, Formula 2 driver Ayumu Iwasa in the AlphaTauri car, put in a good performance, finishing 10th, although his car let him down half an hour before the end - a brief fire at the entrance to the pit lane, quickly extinguished by the attentive track marshals. Third red flag (after the water leak and Russell's accident).



Ayumu Iwasa will hone his racing skills in the Japanese top single-seater series Super Formula in 2024.



25 drivers were in action on the final day at the Yas Marina Circuit, the continuation will follow on the first day of Formula 1 winter testing in 2024 at the Bahrain International Circuit on 21 February - 85 days from now.





Abu Dhabi test

01. Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:24.393 min (110 laps)

02. Pato O'Ward (MEX), McLaren, 1:24.662 (103)

03 Frederik Vesti (DK), Mercedes, 1:24.679 (106)

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:24.715 (117)

05. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:24.799 (69)

06. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:24.827 (37)

07 Jack Doohan (AUS), Alpine, 1:25.038 (108)

08. Robert Shwartzman (IL), Ferrari, 1:25.050 (123)

09th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:25.263 (56)

10th Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:25.371 (66)

11th Théo Pourchaire (F), Alfa Romeo, 1:25.424 (96)

12th Felipe Drugovich (BR), Aston Martin, 1:25.554 (123)

13th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:25.570 (59)

14th Jake Dennis (GB), Red Bull Racing, 1:25.666 (124)

15th Ayumu Iwasa (J), AlphaTauri, 1:25.753 (96)

16th Oliver Bearman (GB), Haas, 1:25.779 (110)

17th Zak O'Sullivan (GB), Williams, 1:25.842 (50)

18th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:25.930 (123)

19th Pietro Fittipaldi (USA), Haas, 1:25.940 (130)

20th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:26.283 (58)

21st Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:26.681 (50)

22nd Franco Colapinto (RA), Williams, 1:26.832 (65)

23rd Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:26.965 (55)

24th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:27.387 (106)

25th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:27.824 (51)